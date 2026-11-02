Every Must-See Look From the 2026 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

On Monday, November 2, fashion heavy hitters and stylish stalwarts gathered at the Museum of Natural History in New York City for the 2026 CFDA Awards. Now in its 45th year, the annual ceremony—often dubbed the Oscars of fashion—celebrates the brands, designers, and talent shaping the industry in America and abroad.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the 2026 CFDA Awards promise to be as electric as ever. Tory Burch is this year’s Positive Change Award recipient for her philanthropic efforts through the Tory Burch Foundation as well as a nominee for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. Famed architect Peter Marino, who has designed flagships for brands like Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, is this year’s Fashion Icon honoree. Notably, Anthony Vaccarello is to be named International Designer of the Year, honoring his influential tenure at Saint Laurent. After a decade at the helm of the French brand and a final gold-dipped spring 2027 show in Paris, the designer officially left his role as creative director last month.

Along with a star-studded audience, select A-listers will also grace the stage to present. Lupita Nyong’o will announce the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Matt Damon will present the American Menswear Designer of the Year, and Naomi Osaka will give out the American Accessory Designer of the Year. As has become tradition, before any awards are announced, the 2026 nominees and honorees will hit the red carpet with a handful of their friends and muses. For Vaccarello, that means likely appearances from his pals and house ambassadors Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosé. You can expect VIPs wearing custom looks from everyone from Khaite, Diotima, The Row, Luar, Colleen Allen, Michael Kors and more.

Below, all the best-dressed stars from the 2026 CFDA Awards.

Iman Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Isabella Damon and Matt Damon Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Cole Escola Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Becky G Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Lila Moss Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alix Earle Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sergio Hudson and Brandy Norwood Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Bernadette Peters Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Shaboozey Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Yseult Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Esther-Rose McGregor Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jason Wu and Awkwafina Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Allison Janney Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Hailey Gates Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Hoon Lee Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Diana Silvers Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ashtin Earle Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Meadow Walker Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicola Formichetti Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Aurora James Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Vera Wang Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rashid Johnson Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

June Ambrose June Ambrose Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock