Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Double Up in Date Night Denim

Date night with Callum Turner and Dua Lipa can take many forms. Some days, it’s a star-studded gala at the opera, complete with fresh-off-the-runway finery. Other times, it’s a Yankees game with foam fingers and hot dogs involved. But a West Village dinner with Turner’s mom? That calls for jeans, albeit in two very different ways.

For an outing last night at I Sodi, the neighborhood’s beloved Tuscan hot spot, Lipa and Turner reimagined the jeans-and-top West Village uniform with their own distinct denim looks. Lipa, naturally, dressed her straight-leg navy jeans all the way up. Her cropped velvet coat, which appeared to be Chloé’s Spencer jacket, featured a sequin-embellished belt and a ruffled high collar, while her zebra-print Louboutins oozed Fifth Avenue luxury. Turner, however, was focused on utility, wearing a camel-colored windbreaker, a FiDi-worthy quarter-zip, and bulky hiking-boot sneakers to match.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Together, they once again proved their prowess for seasonal New York dressing. In between European jaunts, the pair have been embracing newly married life in the city in recent months, braving Citi Bikes across the bridge and visiting art exhibitions upstate. While summer saw the couple stepping out in style, autumn is arguably when they shine brightest in a rotation of crisp trenches and statement layers. Last night, of course, was no different. As for Turner’s mom? She was appropriately bundled in a peacoat, a patterned scarf, and nondescript black boots. She may have nailed the New York City fall uniform best.