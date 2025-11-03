Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are going to get the most out of New York City, and the most out of their wardrobes. The pair were just about everywhere this weekend, and doing so in simple his-and-hers looks that were entirely on the same page.

On Saturday night, the pair attended a listening party for Rosalía’s upcoming album Lux in Brooklyn and then wound up at the Saturday Night Live after-party. Dua made a statement with a Jil Sander snakeskin-pint coat and a Roberto Cavalli slip dress with a lace bustier. She accessorized with a Schiaparelli handbag and black pumps. Turner, while more casual than Dua. He chose baggy wool trousers, a zip-up track jacket with a white shirt, and a pair of multi-color sneakers.

Dario Alequin / BACKGRID

On Sunday, the couple did some shopping Downtown (they toted two huge bags from Aimé Leon Dore, naturally). Dua brightened up traditional fall style with a banana yellow shirt jacket, a plain white t-shirt, and straight-leg jeans. She kept it all-black with her accessories: a woven Bottega Veneta handbag, rectangular glasses, and boots.

Turner, meanwhile, continued his go-to outfit formula. He wore another zip-up, this one in charcoal gray, a white shirt, and cargo pants. He kept the same pair of functional sneakers on throughout the weekend.

BACKGRID

Of course, the couple wasn’t done just yet. Later in the evening, they were spotted at the Cherry Lane Theater taking in a performance of Natalie Palamides’s Weer. Comedian Mike Birbiglia was also in attendance.

Turner is actually in town for work. He’s filming One Night Only with co-stars Monica Barbaro and Pete Davidson. Dua, of course, has kept his downtime filled with lots of culturally enriching activities. They’ve also taken some time to gallery and museum hop.

In terms of their couple style, though, the fiancées are striking a balance between full-on coordination and complementary style. They aren’t as polar opposite as the Biebers can sometimes be, or as matchy-matchy as some other celebrity couples. That’s what makes them, well, them.