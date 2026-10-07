Sophie Turner is entering an adventurous on-screen era, and she has just the hair transformation to prove it. The star surprised fans at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show yesterday, when she debuted dramatic dark brown hair befitting her upcoming role.

Turner is starring in Amazon Prime’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider adaptation, which is set to premiere in 2027. Of course, she’ll play the titular archeologist, who famously sports a long, dark braid while searching for forgotten artifacts. Fittingly, her beauty transformation follows in the footsteps of the iconic brunettes who have previously stepped into the role: Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

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For her first appearance with her new look, she styled her chocolate locks in a sweeping Old Hollywood side part and finished with subtle nude makeup. Turner has famously oscillated between iterations of red and blonde locks throughout much of her career. Her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones had her coloring her hair in a rich copper, while her recent corporate thriller series Steal saw her go bleach blonde.

This marks her third significant shade change this year. In January, she had honeyed highlights, and by February her hair was a warm auburn. Her latest look is the darkest her hair has ever been publicly—marking an exciting fresh start for her next on-screen endeavor.

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This Tomb Raider reboot is created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will star Turner alongside stars like Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paterson (who worked with Waller-Bridge in Fleabag). Turner reportedly performed many of her own stunts while filming—resulting in her being injured and production briefly coming to a halt earlier this year. Filming is back underway, however, and by the looks of her hair alone, Turner has fully embraced Croft’s thrill-seeking spirit.

As for her outfit? Well, that was pure Louis Vuitton. Her matching leather set came from the brand’s Resort 2027 collection.