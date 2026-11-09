While Amanda Seyfried has been tight-lipped about her involvement in a certain Nathan Fielder film, she’s going all-in on the red-carpet promotion for her upcoming animated role. Seyfried voiced Cinderella in a subversive retelling of the fairy tale, Steps, and at the New York City premiere on Sunday night, she leaned into a bit of princess dressing.

Her tiny white frock, from Shushu/Tong, was a grown-up babydoll design. Its scoop neckline exuded coquettish sweetness, while its billowing empire waist was accentuated with a frilly statement bow. Tonal embroidery offered a hit of textural intrigue, while the above-the-knee cut gave the archetypal princess skirt an exacting crop. She finished with pearl-drop earrings and ivory pumps—giving the ballgown aesthetic a minidress reimagining.

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Steps, which premieres on Netflix on November 20, is an animated revisiting of the classic Cinderella story from the evil stepsisters’ perspectives. It also, notably, takes the emphasis away from romance and shifts the story’s focus onto sisterhood. Described as having a “punk-goth” aesthetic, it co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Ali Wong as the misunderstood stepsisters and Seyfried as Cinderella. On the red carpet, Hsu and Wong coordinated in drop-waist jewel-toned gowns (Simone Rocha and Greta Constantine, respectively), while Seyfried’s look gave the Cinderella skirt a modish crop. Shanghai-based brand Shushu/Tong was an apt choice for the occasion. The label is all about defying stereotypical representations of femininity through subversive uses of bows, ruffles, and pearls. And for Seyfried, whose recent red-carpet appearances have been somewhat shrouded in mystery, it serves as a perfect sartorial palette cleanser.

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Naturally, the star is more outspoken about Steps than she is about her other recent cinematic endeavour, telling AP News that it’s been “wonderful” but “stressful” to embody an icon like Cinderella on-screen. She emphasized being excited for her kids, Nina (9) and Thomas (6), to see the film. Seyfried announced in September that she and her husband of nine years, Thomas Sadoski, had split, though she’s been open about them maintaining a healthy relationship. Sounds like seeing Steps together would make for the ideal family night.