There is red carpet storytelling, and then there is full-on fashion fantasy. At the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend, Anya Taylor-Joy delivered the latter in an archival couture confection that evoked an otherworldly entity.

At the annual soirée, Taylor-Joy stole the show in an architectural bridal design from Pierre Cardin’s spring 1997 couture collection. The dress itself was a straightforward wedding-ready slip, featuring delicate floral embroidery and silver detailing. But her coat’s sea of oversized ruffles and pearlescent ripples took it into another dimension. Reuniting with stylist Law Roach, she added silver Jimmy Choo heels and shimmering Tiffany jewels—including a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Stars and Moons diamond necklace.

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The ethereal ensemble could have been fitting for her upcoming press tour for Dune: Part Three. Before heading inside, she posed next to film’s director Denis Villeneuve, one of the night’s honerees. After a brief appearance in the second Dune film, Taylor-Joy is set to have a bigger role in the third installment, portraying Alia Atreides, a character with mystical powers, like the ability to access ancestral memories. Her look, too, blended time and reality.

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The look’s signature circular, geometric motifs was a perfect example of the house of Cardin’s space-age aesthetic. In 2019, the gown was actually featured in a retrospective of the designer’s work at the Brooklyn Museum.

Roach and Joy have a long history of making red-carpet magic, but stopped working together in recent years. With them having reunited just before the Dune: Part Three press tour kicks off, there are likely plenty more dreamy archival pulls in the near future.