Mikey Madison’s Latest Look Is All About the Footwear

Mikey Madison looked exceptionally elegant at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year event on Thursday night. The Oscar winner attended the red carpet in a tea-length dress that had a decidedly retro look to it. But it was Madison’s shoes that really caught our attention.

First, let’s start with the dress, which deserves its own recognition. Madison opted for a grey silk Dior moment with a subtle floral pattern that added a touch of playfulness to the otherwise very sophisticated ensemble. The dress also boasted a strapless bodice, which continued into a column skirt with a partial overskirt in the same pattern, adding some dimension to the piece. The style is very reminiscent of 1950s fashion when overskirts were all the rage (and a favorite of Christian Dior, specifically).

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Madison modernized the dress with her shoe choice, a pair of heeled sandals from Dior’s fall 2026 collection. Called the Dior Flora, the shoes were made with Dior Byzance Garden metallic jacquard, which covers the rounded T-strap shape. On top is the pièce de résistance—a hand-painted, crystal-adorned metal flower. The sandals pay homage to Dior’s history with florals, dating back to Dior’s mother’s rose garden and his sister’s work as a flower trader and farmer.

The shoes on the fall 2026 runway. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Given the complexity of the shoes, Madison’s simple dress makes all the more sense. The floral dress acts as a complement to her footwear, while still allowing the real stars to shine. Madison smartly styled the look simply, adding only some Tiffany & Co. jewels, including earrings and a pendant featuring the jewelry brand’s Bird on a Rock motif. As a result, the birds that adorn her look like they’re just biding their time before they swoop down to land on the metallic flowers planted on her feet.

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