Rachel Sennott is on board for leopard print fall, but her version comes with a party girl twist.

Last night, to support her I Love LA costar Jordan Firstman at the Los Angeles premiere of his film Club Kid, she melded autumn’s burgeoning animal-print dress code with a hit of boudoir glamour. The actor’s speckled minidress had all the makings of a ’90s-worthy slip, but its purple lace neckline brought some racy maximalism to the mix. For a suggestive final touch, the dress featured a tiny silver lock-and-key charm.

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Throughout her I Love LA press tour, the star proved her penchant for main character moments on the red carpet—from a campy pin-up roller look to a full-body sheer premiere gown. Even as an audience member at a screening, her fashion has just as much frisson.

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The Club Kid premiere doubled as a reunion for the ultra-stylish I Love LA cast. True Whitaker sported a slinky black slip, Odessa A’zion donned a trailing sheer top, and Firstman wore a swanky suit with an exaggerated bubblegum collar. The HBO series, which is written and executive produced by Sennott, debuted at the end of 2025 and was quickly renewed for a second season. Filming for that kicked off in July, and it will have Firstman reprising his role.

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While I Love LA finds Sennott and Firstman as chronically online hustlers in Hollywood’s entertainment industry, Club Kid is all-the-way New York. It follows Firstman as an eternal partier whose life is upended when he becomes responsible for a 10-year-old boy. Still, like I Love LA, it’s dripping with internet inside jokes and IYKYK humor. Along with attending last night’s screening, Sennott is continuing her support for her friend by hosting a Q&A for the film this weekend, following its theatrical release on November 6.

Her promotional efforts make sense, since Sennott and Firstman have been longtime collaborators. Both rose to fame with a specific satirical humor and, as Firstman said in an interview with Cultured Magazine, “an unconventional hotness that people are scared of.” Sennott specifically went viral for her 2019 parody of L.A.’s party scene, where she famously quipped, “I’m addicted to drugs.… We all are!” Since then, she has reliably brought this cheekiness to her red-carpet wares. So naturally, her take on leopard print would have an after-hours edge.