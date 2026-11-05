Jennifer Lawrence has been asking Kim Kardashian to style her for years. Back in 2017, the actor shared an anecdote on Jimmy Kimmel Live about getting drunk at Kris Jenner’s house and “ordering” the Skims founder to dress her. Last night, Kardashian finally did—in the most deliciously unserious way.

When the pair were first spotted arriving at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City, they were wearing normal clothes (for them, that is). Lawrence donned a creamy overcoat and a velvet blue scarf, while Kardashian stepped out in leggings, a rare Hermès fall 2004 crocodile leather jacket designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, and a matching Hermès bag big enough to hold their impending outfit changes. On their way out, to the surprise of onlookers everywhere, they were dressed all the way down in Skims’ new holiday sleepwear. Wearing velour brown robes (hoods on), reindeer-festooned pyjamas, and diva-worthy sunglasses, the pals put a slumber-party twist on street-style coordination.

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The outing is perfectly timed for the pair, who have each been in the midst of back-to-back work-related appearances. Lawrence is promoting her new haircare brand, Mes Beauty, while Kardashian has been doing a particularly campy red-carpet run for All’s Fair season 2. All things considered, a matching moment of this magnitude was bound to happen someday, especially since Lawrence has long been friendly with the Kardashians. She even recently found herself embroiled in a sister squabble in season 8 of Hulu’s The Kardashians after playfully criticizing eldest sister Kourtney. Kourtney shot back, and on the show, Lawrence sent her an apology email reportedly saying she felt like she was one of the siblings. Skims’ 2026 holiday campaign launched last month starring every Kar-Jenner sister. As an honorary Kardashian, it was only right that Lawrence be featured in some way too.