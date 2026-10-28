Kim Kardashian Gives the Bodycon Dress a Surrealist Spin

Kim Kardashian has an undying devotion to the body-hugging dress, but she’ll also find endless ways to reinvent it. Case in point: for her latest All’s Fair season 2 press appearance, she gave her signature sexy silhouette a cinematic spin.

At the show’s premiere in Mexico City on Tuesday night, the star, who is now working with stylist Law Roach, wore an intricate dress from Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 couture runway. The plunging bodice appeared to be almost moulded to her body. Her skirt, which cascaded into an hourglass silhouette, was constructed from elaborate tiers of sliced silicone, layered over a sheer underlay. The look oozed movement and textural intrigue.

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Ryan Murphy’s kitschy legal drama debuted last year to low ratings and critical panning. However, much to the chagrin of its detractors, it was quickly renewed for a second season, and its sophomore act promises to double down on the off-kilter energy. “Last season, we thought we were serious. We didn’t know we were really a comedy,” Kardashian recently told Variety. “So this season, we really lean in, and we go for it. It’s campier than ever.” Kardashian, a lawyer in training, plays Allura Grant, an actual divorce attorney. Much like her real-life counterpart, Allura flies private, frequents fashion week, and wears exposed-thong outfits to work. All in all, All’s Fair has allowed the Skims founder to revel in the over-the-top aspects of her persona, and for the season 2 press tour, she’s been doing just that.

At each All’s Fair promotional stop, Kardashian has worked with Roach to put a theatrical spin on her signature silhouette. To the show’s premiere at the Rome Film Festival, she wore a leopard-print corset dress from Saint Laurent’s fall 1998 couture collection. At another premiere in the Italian city, she donned a Dalmatian-esque polka-dot dress by Galia Lahav, complete with risqué hip cutouts.

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In recent weeks, Kardashian’s partnership with Roach has been defined by rare vintage pulls, from 1950s-era Balenciaga to Y2K YSL. Her recent couture number, however, marks her first Schiaparelli look in her partnership with Roach. It is futuristic, surrealist, and brimming with unexpected details. According to Kardashian, All’s Fair season 2 will be similarly surprising.