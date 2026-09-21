Kim Kardashian’s Law Roach-era Starts with Y2K YSL

Kim Kardashian is getting the Law Roach treatment. The reality star and business mogul stepped out in an archival look over the weekend, marking the start of a surprising new fashion partnership with the A-list image architect.

To attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night in Los Angeles on Saturday, Kardashian wore a shimmering gown from Yves Saint Laurent’s fall 2004 collection, designed by Tom Ford. The Chinese-inspired design featured elaborate floral embroidery, a high collar, a keyhole neckline, and a thigh-high side slit. It was lined with contrast teal piping, while the underside of the skirt revealed a liquid-like turquoise satin. She wore characteristically glitzy accessories—from her Oscar Heyman diamond cluster earrings to her Zydo ring. After Kardashian walked the red carpet, the 48-year-old stylist took to X to share that she is his “New client 💕.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In true Roach fashion, the decades-old dress is rich with fashion lore. Yves Saint Laurent fall 2004 was in itself a reference to its 1977 haute couture Chinese Collection, one of the brand’s most theatrical and daring runways from the house’s founder. Ford’s early-aughts reinterpretation was full of Mao jackets, pagoda shoulders, deep scarlet hues, and intricate patterns. It was his final collection for the brand, and though now controversial for veering into cultural appropriation, it cemented his legacy at the French house.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Roach—who is best known for his world-building method dressing with Zendaya—has had a particularly busy summer. He’s worked on a series of Zendaya press tours and curated Naomi Osaka’s high-profile tunnel walks at the U.S. Open. Over the weekend, fast-fashion retailer Asos also appointed him its “stylist in residence.” For his first foray into Kardashian styling, Roach chose a body-hugging shape and cut-out-clad silhouette that felt decidedly familiar for the Skims founder.

Kardashian has worked with numerous stylists throughout her time in the limelight. Most recently she had worked with Danielle Levi. Though, at one point she was styled by her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The appearance also marked Kardashian’s first red-carpet outing with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. Hitting all the notes of couple-dressing cohesion, Hamilton wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello—donning a double-breasted suit with sharp, satiny lapels.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair have been dating since early 2026 and have spent the summer vacationing together with Kardashian’s children in Idaho and Hawaii. Last week, they were spotted in Paris attending Celine Dion’s residency concert. Perhaps coincidentally, the Yves Saint Laurent dress was first worn by Dion at the World Music Awards in 2004. Knowing Roach’s fashion knowledge and Kardashian’s affinity for red-carpet recreations, however, it could very well be an homage.