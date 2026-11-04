Kim Kardashian Slips Into a Sheer Dress From the '90s Runway

Kim Kardashian may still be in pursuit of her law degree, but she certainly has her doctorate in Dolce & Gabbana History. For her latest look on the All’s Fair press tour, she once again dipped into the Italian brand’s ’90s archives.

Spotted heading to promotional appearances in New York City, Kardashian slipped into a sheer crochet dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 1997 runway with statement intimates underneath. The look was full of romantic details, from the intricate embroidery across the neckline to floral motifs down the front. Its open-knit design was made to show off undergarments, but instead of opting for a risqué thong or itty-bitty briefs, Kardashian stayed true to the runway’s original styling with a structured black bra and a high-waisted skirt.

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It’s no secret that the reality-turned-TV-star has an extensive vintage archive. And working with Law Roach throughout the All’s Fair press tour has allowed her to flex her flair for fashion history even further. Case in point: for an appearance on Good Morning America with Sarah Paulson today, Roach styled her in a look from Paco Rabanne’s couture spring 1989 runway. The dress was much more structured than her Dolce&Gabbana underwear ensemble, with tiny round disks constructing the bodice and a ruched orange skirt cascading to the floor.

Since beginning their professional partnership in September, Law Roach and Kim Kardashian have tapped into some very exclusive archives, from Y2K YSL to 1950s-era Balenciaga couture. At the All’s Fair premiere red carpet this week, Kardashian said that part of her excitement about working with Roach was the expansive access to designers. Of course, this comes with impressive vintage pulls.

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But to her credit, even pre-Roach, Dolce & Gabbana history has always been Kardashian’s forté. She curated the label’s spring 2023 archival-inspired show, she landed a Skims partnership with the brand, and she famously squabbled over its ’90s Italian aesthetic with sister Kourtney after her Dolce-themed wedding. Now that she is working with Roach, Kardashian’s draw towards vintage is on full display. The Dolce & Gabbana archives fit perfectly into the rotation.