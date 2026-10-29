Charli xcx Wraps Herself Up in an Archival It Girl Favorite
Last night, Hollywood royalty gathered at the inaugural Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles. While that sentence may seem like a disorienting string of words, it was an undeniably star-studded affair filled with serious designer looks. Charli xcx, for one, wore vintage Roberto Cavalli.
The Music, Fashion, Film singer stepped onto the beige carpet at Milk Studios in a dress from Cavalli’s fall 2005 collection that oozed her singular hard-edged intensity. Styled by Chris Horan, her mossy jewel-toned gown was more reptilian chic than Brat green, featuring intricate ruching throughout and adorned with black floral appliqués. For extra drama, the front had a sweeping slit lined with gothic feathers. The dress was fabulous and fitting for a high-profile fête, which only added a layer of mystery to the home-rental app’s event.
What exactly is the Airbnb-sponsored affair, you ask? The charity event—officially called the Airbnb.org Gala—raises funds for Airbnb.org, a non-profit founded by Airbnb. The organization offers free emergency housing to people who have lost their homes due to natural disasters, illness, or other crises. For its first-ever gala, the platform drew quite the crowd. Adéla came in Saint Laurent, Greta Lee donned fresh-off-the-runway Lii, and Charlize Theron wore Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Charli xcx’s rare vintage pull, however, may have been the most impressive. It should come as no surprise, as the singer has been on a fashion kick lately thanks to her sold-out Music, Fashion, Film tour. She just wrapped the North American leg, and she’ll pick performing back up for a string of UK shows in February, but not before attending the Grammys. The British star is actively campaigning for her alt-rock album to win Album of the Year, among other nods, at the 2027 awards show. With concert performances on a brief pause, serving an It-girl-worthy look can only help her campaign. The inaugural Airbnb.org Gala proved to be the perfect place to do so.