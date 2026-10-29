Charli xcx Wraps Herself Up in an Archival It Girl Favorite

Last night, Hollywood royalty gathered at the inaugural Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles. While that sentence may seem like a disorienting string of words, it was an undeniably star-studded affair filled with serious designer looks. Charli xcx, for one, wore vintage Roberto Cavalli.

The Music, Fashion, Film singer stepped onto the beige carpet at Milk Studios in a dress from Cavalli’s fall 2005 collection that oozed her singular hard-edged intensity. Styled by Chris Horan, her mossy jewel-toned gown was more reptilian chic than Brat green, featuring intricate ruching throughout and adorned with black floral appliqués. For extra drama, the front had a sweeping slit lined with gothic feathers. The dress was fabulous and fitting for a high-profile fête, which only added a layer of mystery to the home-rental app’s event.

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What exactly is the Airbnb-sponsored affair, you ask? The charity event—officially called the Airbnb.org Gala—raises funds for Airbnb.org, a non-profit founded by Airbnb. The organization offers free emergency housing to people who have lost their homes due to natural disasters, illness, or other crises. For its first-ever gala, the platform drew quite the crowd. Adéla came in Saint Laurent, Greta Lee donned fresh-off-the-runway Lii, and Charlize Theron wore Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

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Charli xcx’s rare vintage pull, however, may have been the most impressive. It should come as no surprise, as the singer has been on a fashion kick lately thanks to her sold-out Music, Fashion, Film tour. She just wrapped the North American leg, and she’ll pick performing back up for a string of UK shows in February, but not before attending the Grammys. The British star is actively campaigning for her alt-rock album to win Album of the Year, among other nods, at the 2027 awards show. With concert performances on a brief pause, serving an It-girl-worthy look can only help her campaign. The inaugural Airbnb.org Gala proved to be the perfect place to do so.