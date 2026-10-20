Dua Lipa Brings Sheer Glamour to the Opera

As a centuries-old art form, the opera is subject to stereotypes about stuffy dress codes and heated debates over waning relevance (remember the hubbub over Timothée Chalamet’s viral “no one cares” comments from earlier this year?). Dua Lipa is here to change that. In fact, according to the 31-year-old taste-maker, a night at the opera calls for a gown fresh off the spring 2027 runway.

At the opening gala for Lincoln in the Bar, the superstar brought her modern taste and signature skin-baring to the Metropolitan Opera. The youthful ensemble, from Ferragamo’s recent show, featured a black bandeau that cascaded into a sea of frothy chiffon. Its gauzy finish was offset by gold thread, crystals, and ocean-blue paillettes that glistened as she walked. Drama came through her high slit, trailing train, and billowing sleeves that mimicked statement gloves, and her jewel-embellished pumps grounded the look in grandeur.

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The singer was among a list of A-list gala attendees including Amy Poehler, Bowen Yang, and her husband Callum Turner. But she was perhaps the most excited for the performance. Lincoln in the Bar is adapted from George Saunders’s Booker Prize-winning historical fiction novel, and as readers of her Service95 newsletter know, Lipa is a longtime fan. After naming the 2017 book her monthly must-read in October 2024, she interviewed Saunders on her podcast, raving about his approach to telling the Civil War-set story. While the Grammy-winning artist has long been a go-to source for Gen Z on book recommendations and restaurants to try, she’s recently been sourcing inspiration by going to (and imaginatively dressing for) the opera.

Just last month, she attended the opening night of the Met’s La Traviata show in a feathery, corseted look from Ashi Studio’s masquerade-inspired fall 2026 collection. Beyond adding to her repertoire of unexpected LBDs, her Ferragamo frock from last night proves just how well her experimental style works in the age-old theater setting. Next up, the ballet?