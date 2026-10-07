Certain outfits are more impactful without pants in the equation—just ask Dua Lipa. While at Paris Fashion Week, the superstar stepped out in a bold statement jacket with just a bodysuit and sheer hosiery underneath.

The ensemble, from Marc Jacobs’ spring 2027 collection, mixed retro spandex with luxurious accents like opulent gold chains. While on the runway, versions were show with saturated stockings in every thinkable shade, Lipa opted for a full eggplant-hued take with stockings, sheer shirt, and briefs all in variation of the same shade. The main event, of course, was the structured jacket, which featured a scalloped hem with opulent jeweled embroidery and miniature crystal-ball appliqués.

Lipa’s stay in the City of Light last week saw her sporting plenty of eccentric off-the-runway wares, from her cut-out-filled Ferragamo LBD to a feathered Chanel frock she wore to sit front row at the brand’s latest show. She even found time during the presentation to record a now-viral TikTok with Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, and Nicole Kidman (set, of course, to Adéla’s hit song “Nicole Kidman”). Of course, as readers of her Service 95 newsletter know, Lipa likes to get the most out of any trip. So her Instagram recap of the week also documented her enjoying candle-lit dinners with friends and recording new music in a Paris studio.

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Out of all her head-turning looks, however, her pantsless Marc Jacobs set was decidedly the most risqué. It’s unclear where, exactly, she wore the intricate ensemble. But for an experimental dresser like Dua Lipa at Paris Fashion Week, it’s perfectly apropos.