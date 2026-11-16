In the midst of her own history-making weekend, Phoebe Bridgers decided to pull a look straight from Alexander McQueen history. Bridgers walked the Governors Awards red carpet in two lace pieces from McQueen’s iconic spring 1999 runway (the one that famously ended with robots spray-painting Shalom Harlow). Bridgers was in the midst of a whirlwind few days. The singer performed on Saturday Night Live in New York just the night before, and woke up on Monday (hopefully after a good night’s rest) to seven Grammy nominations.

The two pieces were originally shown on the runway as part of two different outfits, both originally in off-white. Stylist Jared Ellner sourced the black colorways from Raffe Vintage and put them together to create a unique look. The cardigan featured sheer sleeves and a frilly collar, with a singular clasp holding the bodice together. Her skirt featured cascading ruffles trailing down to the floor.

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The goth vibes had been carried oer from her SNL performance the night before. She performed songs from her Grammy-nominated album Lost Weekend: “Bobby” and “Still Standing.” She wore two identical lace dress during both numbers, one in black and the other in white. Both featured sharp shoulders, thick chokers, and petalled skirt silhouettes. For “Still Standing,” she wore the white version with skull face paint that shone when ultraviolet light flooded the stage. The effect added weight to the song, which is about her father’s death, and nodded to her signature skeleton motif.

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While Saturday was all about Bridgers’s music, her McQueen-clad appearance at the Governors Awards on Sunday was tied to her acting debut in Lance Oppenheim’s Primetime. In the film, Bridgers stars as one of the decoys, luring in online predators so that Chris Hansen (Robert Pattinson) can confront them on live television. Along with her critically acclaimed acting chops, the song she wrote for Primetime, “On Video,” could be up for a Best Original Song nomination at the 2027 Oscars. As awards season kicks off and Bridgers finds herself in the running for both Grammys and Oscars, we can only hope she’ll return to the McQueen archives again soon.