It’s no secret that Margot Robbie is a master at sheer dressing. But for her latest gauzy get-up, she’s feeling vintage-inspired, athletically inclined, and all the way Chanel. At the brand’s cruise 2027 show in Sydney on Thursday, the actor showed out in a barely-there slip with an unexpectedly sporty twist.

Sitting in the front row next to fellow Australian legend Nicole Kidman, Robbie showed off her affinity for reworked translucence in a slip fresh from Chanel’s spring 2027 runway. The ivory design was full of tiny, translucent pleats, with a built-in sheer bralette finished by a fantastical fabric flower. The most notable detail, however, was what was laid under the dress: high-waisted jersey briefs. Rather than lacy lingerie, the vintage-inspired undergarment nodded to Coco Chanel’s formative infatuation with stretchy, sportswear fabric.

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Famously, Chanel revolutionized 20th-century fashion by making sportswear for women out of jersey, a material once used only for men’s undergarments. Robbie’s look, which opened the spring 2027 show, nodded to these workwear roots, with Blazy’s signature otherworldliness worked in. A black Chanel flap and a flipped-out blonde bob pulled the look together with contemporary polish, and made for an apt addition to Robbie’s red-carpet risk-taking.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Chanel

From exacting doll cosplay for Barbie to risqué period dressing for Wuthering Heights, the 36-year-old brings not only star power to the box office, but playful provocation to each red carpet. After filming the Ocean’s 11 prequel in London this summer, she has been busy with behind-the-scenes duties at her LuckyChap Productions company, which is backing upcoming projects like the 2027 psychological sports drama Nasty, starring Jenna Ortega, and a live-action adaptation of The Sims. Still, even when she’s not in the midst of a viral front-facing method-dressing campaign, she finds a way to pull off a reference rich with worldbuilding. In this case, it’s by way of iconic underwear.