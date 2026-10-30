Dua Lipa Deconstructs Chanel Codes in a Surrealist Hat

Last night, Dua Lipa stepped onto the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in an ensemble from Chanel’s fall 2026 couture collection that subverted the traditional tweed put-togetherness of the classic Chanel suit. While the silhouette stayed true to form, the set’s textured embellishments appeared to be almost melting off.

Thin pieces of fabric hung from the ivory skirt, while the contrasting black cuffs and collar were bursting with threads. Instead of a structured chapeau, her hat appeared to be constructed from frayed straw, with errant scraps hanging from the headpiece. Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, her Bulgari diamond earrings and spiral Serpenti Viper ring amped up the high-shine polish, while her string-of-pearls anklet further reinvented tradition.

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It’s exactly the kind of double-take storytelling that artistic director Matthieu Blazy imbued into his fall 2026 couture collection, which played with the notion of warped fairytales. Featuring overgrown “poisoned” vines and silk that echoed magic beans, Blazy took Coco Chanel’s house codes and reimagined them with intricate textures and unconventional embroidery. Lipa’s look evoked a deconstructed straw woman—with the lopsided chapeau nearly covering the model’s eyes.

Courtesy of Chanel

All in all, the outfit was an apt choice for Lipa last night. The singer took the stage at the annual awards show to present Blazy with the Fashion Innovator award, which recognizes his strong directional vision for the brand. In all its otherworldliness, Lipa’s hat-forward Chanel ensemble still felt true to her personal tastes. Just earlier this year, at her wedding, she kickstarted the return of the bridal chapeau in a custom Stephen Jones hat that stretched out dramatically past her shoulders. It’s nice to see the singer continuing her streak of statement headpieces—in Chanel couture, no less.