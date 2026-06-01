Ever since Dua Lipa confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner last year, there has been one question repeatedly playing on our minds: What will the pop star wear to her nuptials? Lipa is known for turning out looks, whether it’s on stage, for the red carpet, or even just for an Instagram post. So we knew her wedding ensembles would be well-thought-out and noteworthy. Now we finally have (at least partial) clarity, and while it wasn’t exactly what we expected, her choice does place her among an impressive list of brides. It may also have an effect on future brides for years to come.

Lipa said “I do” over the weekend in an ivory set featuring a tailored blazer with gold bijoux buttons and a matching asymmetric skirt custom designed by Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry. What many thought was the hip padding providing structure to the jacket peeking out of Lipa’s hem was actually a sculpted blush bustier trimmed in white lace layered underneath. A Bulgari serpent necklace, white gloves, Louboutin heels, and a custom Stephen Jones hat lined in gold completed the bridal ensemble.It was a gorgeous, sophisticated choice from Lipa, complemented nicely by her now-husband’s blue Ferragamo suit.

Those who know their bridal fashion history took one look at Lipa’s tailored ensemble and immediately saw connections to Bianca Jagger’s own wedding outfit. In 1971, the activist and actress wed Mick Jagger in Saint-Tropez wearing a similar suit. Bianca’s ensemble was courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent and featured the designer’s famous Le Smoking jacket as well as a matching skirt. Like Lipa, Bianca topped things off with a wide-brimmed hat.

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In the 55 years since the Jagger wedding, Bianca’s suit has been canonized and copied many times. At the Met Gala last year, Zendaya, Anna Sawai, and Kerry Washington all referenced the ensemble (and Bianca’s general affinity for white suiting). Since then, many a bride has embodied the effortless ease of a wedding suit or similarly rebellious pants. Amal Clooney wore a tailored two-piece Stella McCartney set to her civil ceremony with George in 2014, and Solange Knowles donned a caped Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit to her wedding in 2021. Just last year, Kim Cattrall married audio engineer Russell Thomas just a few miles down the road from Lipa at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in a Dior suit styled by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field.

Bianca and Mick Jagger on their wedding day in 1971. Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Lipa’s own nuptial on Sunday, May 31, at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London were likely just the civil ceremony. The pair is reportedly still hosting a more extravagant affair in Sicily in the near future. The moment looked straight out of a rom-com, aided by both parties’ high fashion ensembles.

Unlike many stars of her caliber, Lipa isn’t beholden to one fashion house. While we can expect Zendaya to wear Louis Vuitton to her own upcoming nuptials, Lipa’s choice of designer was anyone’s guess. The singer has great relationships with multiple brands. She has been known to be partial to Jacquemus (and attended Simon’s own wedding a few years back), and has recently been spotted out in Kim Shui, Chloé, Gucci, and Balmain. She attended the Chanel spring 2026 haute couture show last year, and was perhaps scouting looks for the wedding’s Sicilian portion from the front row. But for the event on Sunday, it was Roseberry and Schiaparelli who won out.

That also means her choice of bridal suiting was likely very intentional. It could very well have quite the impact on the upcoming crop of brides. The singer is an undoubted fashion influence, so don’t be surprised if you see more and more women ditching ballgowns for suits and veils for floppy hats. Of course, we probably have many more bridal looks incoming from Lipa (possibly some more traditional ones as well), especially if this Italian wedding is to be as elaborate as the tabloids predict. If this first outfit is any indication, we are in for quite a sartorial treat.