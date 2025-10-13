Dua Lipa Wedding Dress Dream Casting: 12 Spring 2026 Looks Fit for the Pop Star Bride

It looks like 2026 is shaping up to be the year of celebrity weddings. Three of the biggest stars in the world are currently engaged (Taylor Swift, Zendaya, and Dua Lipa, in case you’re living under a rock!), which means we could be getting drone paparazzi shots of their nuptials any day now. What we will really be scoping out in those photos, though, is the fashion—which gowns will these high-profile brides choose to wear on their big day? We have already predicted that Zendaya will likely choose an iconic vintage piece from deep within a luxury house’s archives, but Lipa might go in a very different direction. The singer is known for her modern and eye-catching style, often wearing dresses straight off the runway and glittering bodysuits onstage. So, what better place to “shop” for the Brit’s wedding gown than at the spring 2026 presentations?

Lipa probably won’t go the traditional route. We could see her opting for something sultry, possibly even sheer or covered in cutouts. Plus, expect an array of ensembles for what could possibly be a wedding marathon weekend: a luxurious getting-ready robe, a showstopper for her walk down the aisle, and, of course, a mini in which she can dance the night away after saying, “I do.” The “Dance the Night” singer could always surprise us, but if we had to guess, we would put our money on her appearance in one (or more) of these 12 looks from the spring 2026 collections.

Courtesy of Blumarine The queen of naked dressing has to wear a sheer dress to her wedding, right? It feels like a natural extension of Lipa’s style, and that’s what the best wedding dresses represent—a heightened version of you. This Blumarine dress captures the perfect balance between sexy and romantic. Yes, it’s completely sheer, but the fullness of the skirt elevates the look, while the butterfly embroidery provides whimsy.

Photograph by Iker Aldama If she does choose to go the sheer route, she has many options. Multiple designers showed completely see-through gowns this season (possibly with the hopes of getting a Dua Lipa red carpet moment). Of course, a Dua Lipa bridal moment would be even more of a get. And while this Conner Ives dress doesn’t scream “walk down the aisle,” it could make for a very cool after-party gown.

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images A similar look came from the Mugler collection, though the addition of the earring attachment adds a unique element to this otherwise simple dress. Of course, it also adds a touch of danger—imagine something getting caught on the draped fabric on the dance floor.

Courtesy of Jacquemus Before we move on from the sheer options, we need to acknowledge this Jacquemus dress, possibly the only sheer gown other than the Blumarine that feels worthy of a trip to the altar.

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images No flex would be quite as great as wearing a look from Jonathan Anderson’s debut women’s collection for Dior, and this dress is just screaming to be worn by a bride, specifically a risk-taking, fashion-forward bride like Lipa.

Photo by Victor Boyko/WireImage Who says a wedding dress has to be white? Lipa has never been one to play by fashion rules, and we could totally see her saying “I do” to Callum Turner in this metallic Roberto Cavalli dress.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Or, she should go all in on whimsy and return to Chanel, a go-to brand for Lipa. This flower-adorned slip dress is the perfect mix of romance and fun.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Lipa could shock us all and do a complete 180, arriving to her wedding in a chic, double-breasted suit from Haider Ackermann’s standout Tom Ford spring 2026 collection.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images It’s kind of hard to imagine Lipa in a traditional bridal gown with a tulle, princess skirt. But the beaded webbing detail on this gorgeous Richard Quinn dress adds an interesting element, one that makes the garment feel more like something Lipa might consider wearing on her wedding day.

Courtesy of Gucci Now, if Lipa wants to bring the drama, she should look no further than Demna’s inaugural collection for Gucci, a brand the singer has been known to wear quite often. Yes, this ostrich feather-covered robe might not be suitable for many wedding events, but imagine Lipa wearing it while getting her hair and makeup done for her big day? How fabulous.

Courtesy of Dilara Fındıkoğlu Some of those sheer options could work for an after-party dress, but if Lipa wants to free herself up for dancing, she should look toward a mini, specifically this gorgeous, structured look from Dilara Fındıkoğlu.