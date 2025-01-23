15 Dresses W Editors Would Love to See Zendaya Wear on Her Wedding Day

From the second news of Zendaya’s engagement broke, the fashion industry had one question on its mind: what will style’s biggest star wear to walk down the aisle? Zendaya has donned many important dresses throughout her time in the spotlight (including the two John Galliano designs from last year’s Met Gala). Of course, that means the pressure is on Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to pull out all the stops for what will likely be the most talked-about gown of the actress’ life thus far.

We have to imagine the duo got to work just moments after that five-carat diamond landed on Zendaya’s finger, sitting down to discuss their options surrounding Z’s dress. Not only do they want the moment to be special for the actress, but Roach is likely well aware that the (fashion) world is watching. We’re willing to bet Zendaya will have a custom design created for her big day, and the odds are Nicolas Ghesquière will get the honor as Zendaya is currently under contract with Louis Vuitton. But Zendaya and Roach are known for their impressive archival closet, so don’t be surprised when the actress walks down the aisle in an iconic (or even obscure) gown from the annals of fashion history. That is, if we ever get to see what she wears, of course. Zendaya and Tom Holland may very well escape beyond the paparazzi for a private ceremony. Still, we can dream—so we decided to pick out some dresses we would love to see Z wear on her big day. Who knows? Maybe these will spark some inspiration for the Challengers star.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton There’s a fairly good chance Zendaya wears Louis Vuitton to her wedding. The actress became an ambassador for the house not too long ago, and has been wearing Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs on the red carpet frequently. Mostly, her looks have been custom designs, as Ghesquière doesn’t send many gowns down the runway. But, if she were to pluck from a recent show, we could see her going super simple and having the designer turn this pre-fall 2024 into an aisle-worthy confection.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Of course, the vintage queen could pull something from an iconic collection of yore for her big day. Now, anyone who is a fan of Zendaya and Roach’s work knows there are a handful of brands she will not wear because they denied her early in her career. Dior is on that list, but this is John Galliano’s Dior. Zendaya has proven to have a good relationship with Galliano—wearing two looks by the designer on the Met Gala red carpet last year. Perhaps she would make an exception for him. Assuming that’s the case, there are more Galliano-era designs to come on this list, because many were just made for a wedding processional.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images Now, if Zendaya decides to opt for a courthouse wedding or a daytime affair, may we suggest this skirt suit from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2010 collection? The hat is most definitely not required, though strongly encouraged.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images This Galliano for Dior spring/summer 2009 couture dress looks like it belongs on the top of a wedding cake, and Zendaya would be the quintessential, high-fashion bride in it.

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images Speaking of high fashion, this dress from the Alexander McQueen fall/winter 2008/2009 collection would be the ultimate pull. Besides, who says your wedding dress needs to touch the floor?

Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images If Zendaya is smart, she will call up Galliano and ask him to recreate this Dior spring/summer 2007 dress in ivories and whites.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images OK, yes, Lana Del Rey did just have Sean McGirr recreate this McQueen fall/winter 2006/2007 dress for the Met Gala, but that wouldn’t make it any less special if Zendaya was able to get the original for her wedding. We would, however, suggest she leave this specific headpiece in the archive.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Like Dior, Zendaya has a complicated relationship with Valentino, although she has worn the brand previously when she had a contract with them. Because of that, it wouldn’t be completely farfetched to think the actress might wear this fall/winter 2005 dress to her wedding.

Fairchild Archive/Fairchild Archive/Getty Images If Zendaya is looking for a slightly quirkier look, she should go for this sheer, embroidered McQueen spring 2005 dress.

Pool BASSIGNAC/BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Over-the-top, perhaps, but Zendaya could pull off this regal Galliano for Dior fall/winter 2004/2005 couture dress. Just make that coat ivory and you’re golden.

Fairchild Archive/Fairchild Archive/Getty Images The ultimate fashion-girl pull would be the iconic oyster gown from McQueen’s spring 2003 show. (Of course, this is a museum piece these days, so the chances of getting a loan from The Met are pretty slim.)

MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images If Zendaya is a My Fair Lady fan, she would absolutely love this Bob Mackie spring 1999 frock, modeled after the dress Audrey Hepburn wears in the 1964 film.

Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Perhaps Zendaya and Tom will have a winter wedding. If so, this fur-lined Thierry Mugler couture dress from 1997 is calling her name.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The draped dress Helena Christensen wore at a Givenchy couture show in 1997 would make for the perfect simple, chic, and sexy wedding dress.