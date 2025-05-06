All the Met Gala Fashion Tributes and Homages You Might Have Missed
Thought it might get lost in the social media fray, the Met Gala is always held in honor of a specific fashion exhibition staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s edition, titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, explores the impact of black dandyism on modern fashion. That should provide enough mood board inspiration for guests’ outfits—but some celebs went the extra mile and did some supplemental research. Numerous stars paid tribute to pioneering dandies, iconic women, and, in one instance, an anime character with their outfits. Here, all the Met Gala tributes and homages you might have missed on the red carpet.
Jodie Turner-Smith Channeled Selika Lazevski
Jodie Turner-Smith’s striking burgundy Burberry outfit was inspired by Selika Lazevski, a Black horsewoman who lived in Belle Époque-era Paris.
Zendaya Channeled Bianca Jagger
On Instagram, Zendaya’s Image Architect Law Roach suggested that Zendaya’s Louis Vuitton white suit was inspired by style icon Bianca Jagger’s penchant for white suiting in the 1970s. This is not the first time someone has paid homage to Jagger on the Met steps.
Sydney Sweeney Channeled Kim Novak
Sydney Sweeney paid homage to Hollywood icon Kim Novak, particularly a dress she wore for the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare. What does that have to do with the theme of The Met? Well, nothing directly, but it was still a nice nod to cohost Colman Domingo. He’ll be making his directorial debut with Scandalous, a film in which Sweeney will play Novak.
Gigi Hadid Channeled Josephine Baker
Gigi Hadid enlisted Miu Miu to help her pay homage to Josephine Baker. In 1927, Baker became the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture with the silent film Siren of the Tropics. She went on to headline the Folies Bergère in Paris, and was a major muse to designer Pierre Balmain.
Megan Thee Stallion Channeled Josephine Baker
Megan Thee Stallion also had Baker on her mood board, specifically for her hairstyle.
Jeremy O. Harris Channeled Beau Brummell and the Actual Exhibit Itself
Jeremy O. Harris did his research. On Twitter, he acknowledged his Balmain look took inspiration from Beau Brummell, a Dandy legend. But Harris also pointed out several elements from within the exhibit that informed his look.
Colman Domingo Channeled André Leon Talley
Though he later revealed a suit underneath, the royal blue Valentino cape cochair Colman Domingo wore for his entrance was widely interpreted as a nod to the late fashion editor André Leon Talley.
Tyla Channeled André Leon Talley
Domingo wasn’t the only guest with ALT on the brain. As confirmed on stylist Law Roach’s Instagram, Tyla’s Jacquemus dress was also inspired by one of Talley’s caftans.
Tessa Thompson Also Paid Homage To Talley
Tessa Thompson also paid tribute to Talley by carrying a church fan with his image printed on the surface.
Anne Hathaway Channeled Carolina Herrera
Anne Hathaway’s Carolina Herrera look paid homage to the house’s founder and her signature style of white blouse. Herrera was a close friend of Talley’s.
Alton Mason Channeled Anime Character Giorno Giovanna
On the red carpet, model Alton Mason said his Boss look was inspired by his favorite anime, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure—specifically, the heart cutout suit worn by the character Giorno Giovanna (seen here in cosplay form).
