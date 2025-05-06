Sydney Sweeney paid homage to Hollywood icon Kim Novak, particularly a dress she wore for the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare. What does that have to do with the theme of The Met? Well, nothing directly, but it was still a nice nod to cohost Colman Domingo. He’ll be making his directorial debut with Scandalous, a film in which Sweeney will play Novak.