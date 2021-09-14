On Monday night, Kaia Gerber marked a milestone that’s been years overdue: The supermodel, who’s been in fashion’s upper echelons for four years, attended her first-ever Met Gala. One would expect the 20-year-old to have gone all out on the red carpet, and in fact, she did—though it took an interview with the night’s indisputable star, co-host Keke Palmer, to make as much clear. At first glance, Gerber appeared to simply be wearing a relatively straightforward strapless black ball gown with a lacy structured bodice. But it wasn’t any old gown by Oscar de la Renta: The look was a direct reference to a Dior one that Bianca Jagger wore to the Met Gala back in 1981.

Gerber might have only hit the Met Gala’s 18+ age requirement just last year—when, of course, there was no IRL Met Gala to attend—but she’s been obsessed with the industry since well before she had her mother’s permission to make her runway debut in 2017. The look she referenced is definitely an obscure one, both Met Gala- and Jagger-wise.

Gerber’s homage to Jagger carried over to her delicately curled bob. Still, the 20-year-old made sure to add a personal touch: The updated version Oscar de la Renta and Monse duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia designed was definitely a bit more revealing than Jagger’s up top.

Photo via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber attends the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21 via Getty Images

Update: A previous version of this post claimed it Jagger’s dress was designed by Halston, as Gerber mentioned in a red carpet interview. It was actually designed by Marc Bohan at Dior.