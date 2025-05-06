From the moment Colman Domingo descended the blue steps at the 2025 Met Gala wearing an azure pleated cape by Valentino, a sparkling bolero dripping in diamonds on his shoulders, it was clear that this year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” would be well-represented by the stars.

On Monday, May 5, the actor joined Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Lana del Rey, and many more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s equivalent of the Super Bowl—a celebration of the Costume Institute’s new show, also called Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The idea was to celebrate classic suiting, immaculte tailoring, and more specifically, the Black Dandy. The dress code for the evening, “Tailored for You,” encouraged guests to explore bespoke suiting and flamboyant takes on menswear—like canes, watch chains, and top hats.

Of course, as Dapper Dan pointed out in a recent interview with Complex, there are many different kinds of dandy, including the “ascot dandy” and the “sweatsuit dandy.” And all the facets of a fashion-obsessed dandy was present on the carpet, where A$AP Rocky, one of the hosts for the evening, wore a sportif-ready jacket that was well-equipped for the rainy weather outside. André 3000, who just released 7 Piano Sketches, his collection of instrumental music recorded on the piano, came to the carpet equipped with the instrument strapped to his back (and a lovely Burberry jumpsuit, too!). Zendaya, meanwhile, made an eye-catching reference to Bianca Jagger’s wedding look, while Ayo Edebiri showed up for Ferragamo’s Maximilian Davis in a white gown with red beading—a look inspired by family members like her dad, she told reporters. Below, our favorite looks of the night.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Ayo Edebiri in Ferragamo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lauryn Hill Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lisa in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Ferragamo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Bad Bunny in Prada Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

Lana del Rey in Valentino Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky in AWGE and Bulgari Jewelry Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Chappell Roan in eBay Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images

Whitney Peak in Chanel Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams in Louis Vuitton Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Ruth E. Carter Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

André 3000 in Burberry Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Torishéju Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images