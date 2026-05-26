Butterflies and snakes and leopard spots, oh my! Dua Lipa took her eclectic love of clashing patterns to new heights this weekend, courtesy of a zoo’s worth of mixed prints. True to form, the star’s look also embraced her longstanding love of vintage design—with a distinctly 2000’s twist.

While opening a pop-up at Selfridge’s in London for her DUA by AB skincare range, Lipa stepped out in a swirling dress by Kim Shui. Hailing from Shui’s spring 2026 collection, the short-sleeved style prominently featured a high qi pao collar and a swishing calf-length hem. A plunging keyhole neckline and thigh-high slit added a sultry finish to the piece. Its most notable statement came from a green, yellow, and blue floral pattern across the bodice, spliced by a deep blue butterfly wing print on its skirt.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

However, this was just the start of Lipa’s wild style statement. She paired the swirling piece with a Jacquemus clutch covered in a spotted leopard—one of her go-to prints—trimmed in frothy striped feathers. A diamond and rose gold Bulgari Serpenti cuff and matching drop earrings furthered her ensemble’s dynamic combination of animal patterns.

Lipa finished her outfit with a set of olive green Dior boots with a reptilian alligator texture, hailing from Dior’s fall 2000 collection. Originally designed by John Galliano, the vintage style included lace-up shafts, thin heels, and sharply pointed toes. Gleaming gold metal “CD” hardware atop each shoe gave the pair an ornate finish, while providing an edgy complement to the green and blue hues of Lipa’s dress.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

With a wide-ranging combination of animal patterns, Lipa’s outfit had a distinct jungle theme. The combination proved effective from each piece’s individual texture, which varied from flat prints to accents and embossments. That mix brought a sense of dimension to her attire, creating multiple points of focus that were maximalist and eclectic. It also emphasized her penchant for pattern mixing—a technique she’s sported for years across her off-duty and red carpet looks.

Lipa’s zoo-worthy attire also affirmed her longstanding love of vintage—and how easily she can integrate past styles alongside new designs. The star’s previous ventures in decades-old dressing have run the gamut a ‘90s Versace wedding dress to archival pieces by Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, and more. Her latest look proved the singer will always be one to stand out from the crowd—especially with a burst of unexpected play.