Dua Lipa Wears Kate Moss’s Sparkling 1995 Runway Wedding Dress

At first glance, Dua Lipa’s glittering minidress may not seem like a wedding dress. Sure, the singer may have wedding planning on the mind due to her recent engagement to Callum Turner, but the dress screams more “go-go girl” than it does “Mrs. Lipa-Turner.” As it turns out, the opulent mini actually was presented as a wedding ensemble, when Kate Moss first wore it down the runway back in 1995.

In her latest nonchalant photo dump on Instagram, Lipa struck a pose in a sparkling silver minidress from Versace’s fall 1995 haute couture collection. Her rare archival piece featured a zip-up silhouette covered in glittering crystals, with a space-age touch from angled bodice zippers and a rounded neckline. Naturally, the bejeweled piece was complete with its matching set of crystal-coated boots, also featuring dangling front zippers.

Originally designed by the late Gianni Versace, Lipa’s dress has been a viral sensation over the decades since it was first worn on the runway by Moss. Though Lipa did not wear a white veil, a la Moss’s Versace show finale look, she did accentuate the archival piece’s sparkle with a diamond-covered Bulgari ring and bangles.

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Lipa’s high-shine moment might have also teased a possible new song. After seeing her “got a light?” caption, commenters were quick to spot a black lighter printed with “Dreamgirl” lettering—with many seeing the wording as a hint for a new Lipa track.

Overall, however, Lipa’s dress ultimately showed her love and dedication to Versace. Over the years, the star has worn a vast number of Versace looks everywhere from the Met Gala to the Grammy Awards, including Gianni’s iconic 1992 “bondage” dress. Her latest even has the stamp of approval from Donatella Versace herself, fresh off a viral cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2. “My Dua! I love you. Always shining in Versace,” Versace enthusiastically commented.

Since Lipa and Turner announced their engagement in 2025, her potential wedding looks have been a hot topic of fashion discussion. Plus, the singer has fully embraced the moment with a flurry of bride-esque white outfits, from a polka-dotted tulle to a glitzy crop top and lace skirt and feather-textured Schiaparelli number.

However, as a true fashion fanatic, Lipa is a clear lover of vintage designs. Her impressive collection includes a wide-ranging assortment, from John Galliano–era Dior monograms to sultry Thierry Mugler leather. If her Versace wedding mini is any indication, we wouldn’t be surprised if she picks an archival bridal piece as “something old” for her own big day.