Dua Lipa’s just discovered the term “funmaxxing”—but it’s obvious the star’s been doing it for quite some time. With a maximalist fashion streak that’s packed with sultry and archival pieces, Lipa has clearly resonated with the term when she defined it in a recent Instagram caption. “Funmaxxing is an internet slang term describing the practice of intentionally maximizing enjoyment,” she wrote. The accompanying full lace ensemble featured in the post certainly fit the bill.

While posing with a margarita, Lipa enjoyed golden hour in a plunging black lace minidress. The swirling piece featured a floral pattern and flared sleeves for a romantic, bohemian flair. To further elevate her sultry number, the singer laced into a pair of Christian Louboutin’s sheer black KM Lace Botta boots for a monochrome cutout finish. Her look was completed with a glittering Bulgari diamond necklace and rings, plus—in true Lipa fashion—a shoulder bag covered in a golden leopard print.

However, this wasn’t Lipa’s only funmaxxing moment while enjoying the early days of summer. The star also snapped photos with pals, including Simon Porte Jacquemus, as she sparkled in a white lace miniskirt, sequin-fringed halter bralette, and linear diamond earrings.

Rounding out her funcentric range, Lipa snapped nighttime photos in a gauzy, belted black minidress and boxy leather boots. Large gold hoop earrings, a gleaming Bulgari Serpenti bangle, diamond rings, and Chloé necklaces accented with sunflower, seashell, and beaded charms brought her ensemble a free-spirited touch. As a Chanel ambassador under Matthieu Blazy, she also carried a sunny yellow latticework version of the French brand’s flap bag—which just walked the label’s Cruise 2027 show in Biarritz.

From full lace to breezy boho vibes, Lipa certainly aced a funmaxxing trend with flying colors. Indeed, with a repertoire including a flaming hot Chanel skirt suit, Chloé’s swan-shaped purse, and fluffy “mob wife” shearling, were you surprised? Call it fashionably radical optimism.