Dua Lipa has found her winter rhythm. Spotted in Paris over the weekend, she shrugged on a tiger print shearling coat that did all the roaring, balancing its high-impact texture with classic blue jeans. It’s a tried-and-true outfit formula she’s been championing all season.

Seen leaving a Parisian bistro with her fiancé Callum Turner, Dua wore a loud statement coat from Gucci’s “La Famiglia” collection. The emphasis of the piece lied within its eclectic tiger print, but its structure—strong shoulders, oversized sleeves, and a high collar—made just as much of an impact. Dua emphasized the coat’s silhouette even further by cinching it with a gold chain link belt. But the rest of her outfit took a more low-key approach.

Toning down the “Mob Wife” appeal of her jacket, Dua slipped on a pair of straight-leg blue jeans in a mid-wash. She paired them with a structured black handbag, heeled boots, and a slicked-back hairdo.

Though Lipa made it own, the jacket was first seen on model Alex Consani and has made its way through the celebrity set since.

As for Dua, the following afternoon she took an extremely similar approach to winter dressing while out running errands with Turner in Paris. Eschewing animal print, however, the singer opted for a plush shearling robe coat in a brown ombré color. She again paired the outerwear piece with a green cap, denim jeans, and what looked to be the same pair of boots she wore to dinner.

Regardless of the time of year, Dua has never shied away from animal print, whether it be a faux-snakeskin trench in fall or a wild cheetah mini dress in summer.

This winter, that same penchant for animal motifs has found its most practical expression yet: a plush shearling up top, dependable jeans below.