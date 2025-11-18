Dua Lipa Does the “Pop of Red” Trick the Tropical Way

In places like New York City, the “pop of red” styling trick is typically reserved for adding a bold burst of color to an otherwise neutral outfit palette. But when you’re a pop star down in the tropics, there’s no need for restraint. Dua Lipa used the color to get the most out of an already eye-popping party dress.

In between stops on the South American leg of her Radical Optimism tour, the pop star made the case for bold seasonal dressing in São Paulo, Brazil. Instead of bland beiges and creams, she went wild in a micro-mini dress done in a re-worked leopard print. It featured a scooped neckline with spaghetti straps, layered sheer panels at the sides, and a flouncy skirt with an asymmetric hem. To turn up the volume even more, Dua abided by the “pop of red” theory. She styled her party slip with strappy cherry sandals that laced up her calves. The singer finished the look with gold statement earrings, a slicked-back ponytail, and glowing skin.

@dualipa

For another off-duty moment away from the stage, the star accented a black lingerie slip that featured a lace hemline with a pair of knee-high black boots. On top, she wore a track jacket in green, black, and yellow—the colors of Brazil’s national flag.

@dualipa

Regardless of the season, Dua has always treated animal print—and bold, bright colors—as neutrals. She’s bundled up in snakeskin-embossed dusters by Jil Sander for date nights with her fiancé, Callum Turner. Carried a cheetah print Maison Margiela handbag during the summer-fall transition period. She’s even mixed two animal patterns—cow and leopard print—into one expert winter look. If anything, a “pop of red” is an entry-level style risk in Dua’s pantheon of outfits.