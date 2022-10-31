Dua Lipa is seemingly sitting out of Halloween this year (probably a smart choice considering how aggressive the competition has gotten in the celebrity market), but if she really wanted to, she could probably throw a pair of cat ears on with her latest look and call it a day. The singer just wore an outfit featuring not one type of animal print, but two, and while maybe the two pieces shouldn’t go together, leave it to Lipa to make it work.

Over the weekend, Lipa shared a set of photos on Instagram as she continued to show off her ongoing trip to Tokyo. Per usual, the singer was treating the city streets like a catwalk, and she had quite a look for the occasion. Lipa wore a satin jacquard cow print midi dress from Dries Van Noten while exploring the city, a layered a leopard print, calf hair jacket from the brand on top. Despite the two different animals coming together, the outfit still managed to work. That’s because Lipa stuck to a similar color palette of browns and blacks for both pieces, and while the coat’s print is all-consuming, the dress’ is a little sparser, meaning your eye doesn’t get overwhelmed when looking at the outfit.

Smartly, Lipa kept to the color palette when it came to her accessories, finishing off the ensemble with gold, slouchy pointed-toe Jimmy Choo wedge heels and a silver, structured top handle bag. A simple cat eye sharp enough to cut a man completed the look (and suggested Lipa’s been listening to Taylor Swift’s Midnights).

This is just one of the many outfits Lipa has showed off during her trip to Tokyo, and each one has been very different. The singer started off the trip in a full leather Givenchy motorcycle set, and then followed that up with a much more feminine silk dress from Burberry. Now, this Dries look adds yet another layer to Lipa’s versatile style, and proves we really never know what she’s going to show up in next.

Shop Dua’s Tokyo tourist look: