Dua Lipa Proves Yellow Can Have a Punk Rock Edge

Dua Lipa is still dumping her Japan trip pics and she stretches her wings a little wider with every new vacation look. On Friday, she posted a layered yellow look made up from a long sleeved fishnet gown with a mock turtleneck, over which she appeared to be wearing a daffodil silk lingerie dress covered in white lace and lined with fiery red embroidery. The ensemble was from Burberry’s recent spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The fishnet piece’s sleeves went partially over her hands which were covered in silver rings. She had her dark hair half up with the rest hanging down her back. In one photo, she is reapplying her dark red lipstick while seated at the dinner table.

The rest of the carousel shows her out and about eating great food, checking out the record selections, and visiting the Ghibli Museum.

In some other recent posts from her trip, the pop star shared some shots of herself against the sunset in a race car driving outfit by Givenchy in red, black, and white over a net bodysuit. She wore thick, winged eyeliner and heavy necklaces made of what looks like actual chains. She captioned the image, “Toykyo drift.”

Then on Thursday, she shared some photos from a little art walk in which she’s wearing a black long-sleeved blazer with a v-shaped cutout over a long black skirt. The blazer cutout was framed by a white color and a thin black tie.

Dua Lipa’s seems to be enjoying a little break from performing and instead is exploring other interests. Earlier this month, she was the keynote speaker at the Booker Prize ceremony where she talked about how reading helped her get through stressful times.

“Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe and life is often hectic. Sometimes just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior,” she said. “And at these times, it is books that soften me. Good writing has the power to make people feel seen and has to tell stories that the world has ignored. We all just want to love and to be loved and to find our place in the world, and authors really help us do that.”