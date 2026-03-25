Dua Lipa’s tourist style doesn’t play by the rules. The La Vacanza queen dials up the drama, even while sightseeing or checking out local spots. Her latest travel look is sure to make waves, too.

Out in Milan, the singer wore a cobalt blue wrap dress from Chloé’s pre-fall 2026 collection. She styled the ruched piece with a black statement belt, draped loosely over her hips, and an unexpected evening clutch. She wore a structured mini bag, also from Chloé, designed to look like a black swan. It features a sculpted, feather-like body with curved ridges and a sleek arched neck forming the handle, finished with a painted beak and glossy detailing.

Although Dua has always been a maximalist dresser, we couldn’t help but be reminded of Sarah Jessica Parker’s collection of bird-shaped purses during her time on Sex and the City. During the show’s original run, the character of Carrie Bradshaw famously cringed at a bejeweled swan-shaped clutch gifted to her by Mr. Big before coming around to avian baggage on And Just Like That... thanks to J.W. Anderson’s infamous pigeon clutch. Lipa’s black swan manages to cut the difference between the two bags, taking the shape of the former while opting for the less-gilded finish of the later. Perhaps Carrie would approve.

@dualipa

@dualipa

Dua also continued to partake in the animal print renaissance during her stay in the Italian capital. She wore a black-and-white striped zebra coat, styling the topper with blue jeans, sleek shoes, and rectangular glasses.

Dua’s trip to Milan culminated at Bulgari’s Eclettica event, where she took in the jeweler’s latest high jewelry collection alongside the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Anne Hathaway. For the occasion, the singer made the peekaboo bra trend gala-appropriate. She wore a custom Balmain dress by Antonin Tron, complete with a cut-out bust and a sleek black skirt.

When it comes to vacation dressing, Dua can do it all.

@dualipa