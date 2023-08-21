Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Dua Lipa has proven herself to be a major style force. After two albums, a growing media empire with her newsletter brand Service95, and a recent a foray into acting with a small appearance in Barbie (her song “Dance the Night,” which appeared on the film’s official soundtrack, was also a major global hit), Lipa has managed to carve out a pretty solid career. Along the way (and with some help from her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco) the star has developed a stellar wardrobe both on and off the red carpet. While she’s always had a softspot for Versace (and even co-designed a capsule collection with the Italian brand) she’s also worn pieces by Vivienne Westwood, Celine, Giambattista Valli, as well as independent designers Dion Lee and Maximillian Davis. And at the 2023 Met Gala, where she was of the night’s official co-hosts, she proved that she’s not afraid to tap into archives when she wore a Chanel couture gown previously modeled by Claudia Schiffer. Below, take a look back at Dua Lipa’s best red carpet moments, from sultry Versace to statement-making Celine.

2023: Barbie Premiere Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The pop sensation chose a floral chainmail dress (from her collaboration with Versace) to attend the European premiere of Barbie.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Dua unveiled a new hairstyle (and boyfriend) at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in this cut-out Celine dress.

2023: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star paired a 100-carat Tiffany & Co. necklace valued at over $10 million with an archival Chanel bridal gown (the same piece that Claudia Schiffer modeled for the brand’s fall/winter 1992 couture collection) for the 2023 Met Gala.

2022: GCDS Show Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the GCDS show in Milan, the London-native wore a completely sheer black dress with exposed undergarments.

2022: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dua or Donatella? For the 2022 Grammy Awards, the singer channeled the famous fashion designer in this sultry gold and black look.

2021: The Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Dua looked decidedly understated in this strapless Maximillian Davis dress for the 2021 Fashion Awards.

2021: Versace Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua chose one of her now signature sheer looks, this one from Versace’s collaboration with Fendi, to attend the pair’s runway show in 2021.

2021: BRIT Awards JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naturally, Dua wore a Vivienne Westwood corseted mini dress, towering heels, and sheer stockings for the 2021 BRIT Awards.

2021: Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua’s obsession with sheer perhaps began at the 2021 Grammy Awards when she wore a show-stopping Versace look complete with a transparent skirt, cut-outs, and a butterfly-shaped bodice.

2020: Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dua looked angelic at the 2020 Grammy Awards in this ivory skirt and draped corset by Alexander Wang.

2020: American Music Awards Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Switching up her usual gowns for a mini silhouette, Dua wore a sea-inspired number by Versace for the 2020 American Music Awards.

2019: Grammy Awards Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Versace was again the look of choice for Dua when she turned up to the 2019 Grammy Awards in this silver strapless gown complete with a sizable train.

2019: American Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The star chose a hot pink Miu Miu dress and a blinding Bulgari necklace to attend the 2019 American Music Awards.

2019: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua certainly did not disappoint for her first Met Gala when she showed up in a statement Versace look for the event’s 2019 edition.

2019: MTV Europe Music Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Departing from her usual sequins, Dua added a bit of edge to her Dion Lee look with a cinched harness for the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.

2019: Mnet Asian Music Awards Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Dua packed on the sparkle for the Asian Music Awards in this slinky Versace mini dress.

2018: American Music Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2018 American Music Awards, Dua opted for a white tiered gown from Gi­ambat­tista Val­li.