Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Dua Lipa has proven herself to be a major style force. After two albums, a growing media empire with her newsletter brand Service95, and a recent a foray into acting with a small appearance in Barbie (her song “Dance the Night,” which appeared on the film’s official soundtrack, was also a major global hit), Lipa has managed to carve out a pretty solid career. Along the way (and with some help from her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco) the star has developed a stellar wardrobe both on and off the red carpet. While she’s always had a softspot for Versace (and even co-designed a capsule collection with the Italian brand) she’s also worn pieces by Vivienne Westwood, Celine, Giambattista Valli, as well as independent designers Dion Lee and Maximillian Davis. And at the 2023 Met Gala, where she was of the night’s official co-hosts, she proved that she’s not afraid to tap into archives when she wore a Chanel couture gown previously modeled by Claudia Schiffer. Below, take a look back at Dua Lipa’s best red carpet moments, from sultry Versace to statement-making Celine.