Dua Lipa kick started her new era with the help of some auburn hair dye, and now, she’s continued her style switch with a teased up, ‘80s ‘do. On Wednesday, Dua stepped out to the world premiere of Argylle in London with some hefty hair that she matched with the perfect party dress.

Dua’s hair was all about easy, subtle volume—she achieved that sort of Rock and Roll look with loose waves and lots of messy texture. No, this wasn’t the megawatt hair of ‘80s icons like Debbie Harry and Cyndi Lauper, but it still channeled the edgy look of that decade in a more modern, it girl way. And given that Dua stars as a bleach blonde seductress opposite Henry Cavill in the upcoming spy thriller, her tousled hair style was rather apropos.

Naturally, the pop sensation kept the party going with the rest of her premiere look as she slipped into a custom sequined strapless gown by Gucci.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Gucci dress was designed with a form-fitting corset and all-over sequins that made for quite the impact as the singer glided on the step and repeat. Dua rounded out her ensemble with a yellow gold Pantheré necklace and ring from Cartier.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua has been out and about quite a bit lately—she’s in full album mode and is making rounds on the awards circuit for Barbie. She last stepped out to the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month where she dazzled in a custom Prada look, and just a few days prior, she hit Golden Globes in a Schiaparelli dress complete with glittering bone embroidery.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

On the red carpet in London, Dua discussed her role in Argylle which marks her second acting stint following a brief part as a mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

“I’m such a fan of Matthew [Vaughn’s] work,” she explained, adding “When I got the call to do this I was just so surprised and excited. I’m just so grateful for the experience.” The star continued, “I loved working with everyone—Henry, John [Cena], and Ariana [DeBose]. I feel like they held my hand throughout it all.