Though the worlds of television and film came together just last week for
the 81st annual Golden Globes, it’s time for the cast of Succession to buddy up once again with the Kens of Barbie as Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt get another opportunity to trade set secrets with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Award season continues chugging along, and its next stop is the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will once again celebrate the past year in both television and film. Chelsea Handler will lead the festivities as host, and try to mend the reputation of stand-up comedians following her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s less-than-stellar performance at the Globes.
Tonight, all eyes will be on
The Morning Show and Succession, the two shows with the most nominations. Also in the running is The Bear, Abbot Elementary, Lessons in Chemistry, and Reservation Dogs. In the film category, the big players will return, and yes, Barbenheimer is at the top of this nomination list as well. Barbie has a whopping 18 nominations going into the evening, while Oppenheimer holds strong with 13.
But we know why we're all
really here, and that’s for the fashion. All these star-studded projects promise a deliciously A-list red carpet, so expect to see the stars come out with the hope of taking home one of those silver, star-shaped statues. Below, we’re keeping track of all the looks, so you don’t miss one suit, gown, jumpsuit, or matching set as it hits the red carpet. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Balmain with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Rodarte with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Norman Silverman jewelry.
In Alberta Ferretti with Pomellato jewelry.
In Georges Hobeika with Nicole Rose jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.
In The Row with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.
In Giorgio Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Pamella Roland with jewelry from Aficionado, Suzanne Kalane and Effy.
In Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes.
In Valentino with Christian Louboutin shoes.
In CELINE By Hedi Slimane with Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.
In Monique Lhuillier with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Stéphane Rolland couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry.
In Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Thom Browne with Cartier jewelry.
In jewelry from Azlee, Jacob & Co. and Dries Criel.
In Giorgio Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Fendi couture with Jimmy Choo heels.
In Cong Tri with Bucherer jewelry.
In Dior Men with jewelry from David Yurman and Vacheron Constantin.
In Molly Goddard with a Tabayer clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.
In Dior haute couture with Cartier jewelry.
In Kamperett with a Tyler Ellis bag, Alexandre Birman heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
In Normal Silverman jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.
In Alex Perry with Jimmy Choo heels.
In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.
In Alberta Ferretti with Rahaminov jewelry.
In Atsuko Kudo with a Carolina Herrera clutch and Bucherer jewelry.
In Zegna with Martin Katz jewelry.
In Givenchy with Pomellato jewelry.
In Jovana Louis with Beautisoles heels and Miraco jewelry.
In Oscar de la Renta, Betsey Johnson heels, and Christian Dior jewelry
In CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.
In Monsoori with Norman Silverman and Graziela jewelry.
In jewelry from Mindi Mond, Rahaminov Diamonds and Nicole Rose.
In Pamella Roland with a Zaam bag and Ricagno heels.
In Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry.
In Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Falguni Shane Peacock with jewelry from State Property, Rahaminov and White Space.
In Oscar de la Renta with Jimmy Choo heels.
In Balmain with Paul Andrew heels.
In Saint Laurent with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.
In Wrist Aficionado jewelry.
