AWARDS SEASON

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Dua Lipa attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Bar...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the worlds of television and film came together just last week for the 81st annual Golden Globes, it’s time for the cast of Succession to buddy up once again with the Kens of Barbie as Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt get another opportunity to trade set secrets with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Award season continues chugging along, and its next stop is the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will once again celebrate the past year in both television and film. Chelsea Handler will lead the festivities as host, and try to mend the reputation of stand-up comedians following her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s less-than-stellar performance at the Globes.

Tonight, all eyes will be on The Morning Show and Succession, the two shows with the most nominations. Also in the running is The Bear, Abbot Elementary, Lessons in Chemistry, and Reservation Dogs. In the film category, the big players will return, and yes, Barbenheimer is at the top of this nomination list as well. Barbie has a whopping 18 nominations going into the evening, while Oppenheimer holds strong with 13.

But we know why we’re all really here, and that’s for the fashion. All these star-studded projects promise a deliciously A-list red carpet, so expect to see the stars come out with the hope of taking home one of those silver, star-shaped statues. Below, we’re keeping track of all the looks, so you don’t miss one suit, gown, jumpsuit, or matching set as it hits the red carpet.

Margot Robbie
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Balmain with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Barry Keoghan
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Dua Lipa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jeremy Allen White
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emma Stone
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Charles Melton
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Valentino.

Julianne Moore
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel haute couture.

Ali Wong
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Rosamund Pike
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Rodarte with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Norman Silverman jewelry.

America Ferrera
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Alberta Ferretti with Pomellato jewelry.

Lenny Kravitz
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Quinta Brunson
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika with Nicole Rose jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Lily Gladstone
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In The Row with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

Taraji P. Henson
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Pandora jewelry.

Jodie Foster
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Carey Mulligan
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Giorgio Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Angela Bassett
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Pamella Roland with jewelry from Aficionado, Suzanne Kalane and Effy.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In De Beers jewelry.

Bradley Cooper
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Louis Vuitton.

Nicholas Braun
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Colman Domingo
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Valentino with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Tom Holland
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Prada.

Reese Witherspoon
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In CELINE By Hedi Slimane with Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.

Ava Phillippe
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier with Christian Louboutin heels.

Keri Russell
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Stéphane Rolland couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Greta Lee
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Celine Song
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Thom Browne with Cartier jewelry.

Bel Powley
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel haute couture.

Bella Ramsey
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Thom Browne.

Young Mazino
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In jewelry from Azlee, Jacob & Co. and Dries Criel.

Cillian Murphy
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camila Morrone
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Chanel haute couture.

Emily Blunt
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

John Krasinski
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Fendi couture with Jimmy Choo heels.

Lionel Boyce
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Sterling K. Brown
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sarah Snook
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Cong Tri with Bucherer jewelry.

Billie Eilish
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Finneas
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie Larson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Prada.

Ke Huy Quan
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Dior Men with jewelry from David Yurman and Vacheron Constantin.

Ariana DeBose
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Greta Gerwig
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Molly Goddard with a Tabayer clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ramy Youssef
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mark Ronson
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Rachel Sennott
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Emerald Fennell
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bill Hader
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Kaley Cuoco
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Dior haute couture with Cartier jewelry.

Jon Hamm
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Awkwafina
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Dior haute couture.

Brit Marling
Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

In Prada.

Brendan Fraser
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Lee Sung Jin
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Abby Elliott
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Kamperett with a Tyler Ellis bag, Alexandre Birman heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Janelle James
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Normal Silverman jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Chelsea Handler
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Alex Perry with Jimmy Choo heels.

Ariana Greenblatt
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Jenny Slate
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

In Alberta Ferretti with Rahaminov jewelry.

Allison Williams
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Zuhair Murad.

Jason Segel
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Tyler James Williams
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Sandra Oh
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Harbison Studio.

David Duchovny
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Christina Ricci
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Atsuko Kudo with a Carolina Herrera clutch and Bucherer jewelry.

Kieran Culkin
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Zegna with Martin Katz jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Givenchy with Pomellato jewelry.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Jovana Louis with Beautisoles heels and Miraco jewelry.

Rufus Sewell
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Elizabeth Debicki
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Oscar de la Renta, Betsey Johnson heels, and Christian Dior jewelry

Dominic Sessa
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.

Alison Oliver
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Loewe.

Matt Bomer
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Fantasia Barrino
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo heels.

Matty Matheson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Monsoori with Norman Silverman and Graziela jewelry.

Abby Ryder Fortson
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage
Chris Perfetti
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dan Levy
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
JaNae Collins
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Paul Giamatti
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Gael García Bernal
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Mandy Moore
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo heels.

Jessica Williams
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Cara Jade Myers
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Petar Petrov.

Yorgos Lanthimos
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Dior Men.

Calista Flockhart
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In jewelry from Mindi Mond, Rahaminov Diamonds and Nicole Rose.

Alden Ehrenreich
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Rebecca Romijn
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In Pamella Roland with a Zaam bag and Ricagno heels.

Archie Madekwe
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry.

Jennifer Aniston
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

In De Beers jewelry.

Brett Goldstein
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jonathan Bailey
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Maria Bello
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Falguni Shane Peacock with jewelry from State Property, Rahaminov and White Space.

Juno Temple
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Givenchy.

Tony Shalhoub
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Aja Naomi King
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Oscar de la Renta with Jimmy Choo heels.

Seth Rogen
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Dior Men.

Joseph Lee
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
James Marsden
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sophia Di Martino
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Madekwe
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Balmain with Paul Andrew heels.

David Oyelowo
Henry Winkler
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Will Ferrell
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Karen Pittman
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Abigail Spencer
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Justin Theroux
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

In Saint Laurent with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Jasmine Cephas Jones
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Tom Hiddleston
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Joe Keery
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meg Ryan
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Devery Jacobs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bach Mai.

Lamorne Morris
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Wrist Aficionado jewelry.

Amy Sherman-Palladino
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images