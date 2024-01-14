Though the worlds of television and film came together just last week for the 81st annual Golden Globes, it’s time for the cast of Succession to buddy up once again with the Kens of Barbie as Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt get another opportunity to trade set secrets with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Award season continues chugging along, and its next stop is the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will once again celebrate the past year in both television and film. Chelsea Handler will lead the festivities as host, and try to mend the reputation of stand-up comedians following her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s less-than-stellar performance at the Globes.

Tonight, all eyes will be on The Morning Show and Succession, the two shows with the most nominations. Also in the running is The Bear, Abbot Elementary, Lessons in Chemistry, and Reservation Dogs. In the film category, the big players will return, and yes, Barbenheimer is at the top of this nomination list as well. Barbie has a whopping 18 nominations going into the evening, while Oppenheimer holds strong with 13.

But we know why we’re all really here, and that’s for the fashion. All these star-studded projects promise a deliciously A-list red carpet, so expect to see the stars come out with the hope of taking home one of those silver, star-shaped statues. Below, we’re keeping track of all the looks, so you don’t miss one suit, gown, jumpsuit, or matching set as it hits the red carpet.

Margot Robbie Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Balmain with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Dua Lipa Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jeremy Allen White Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emma Stone Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Charles Melton Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Valentino.

Julianne Moore Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel haute couture.

Ali Wong Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Givenchy.

Rosamund Pike Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Rodarte with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Norman Silverman jewelry.

America Ferrera Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Alberta Ferretti with Pomellato jewelry.

Lenny Kravitz Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Quinta Brunson Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Georges Hobeika with Nicole Rose jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels.

Lily Gladstone Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In The Row with Oliver Peoples sunglasses.

Taraji P. Henson Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Pandora jewelry.

Jodie Foster Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Carey Mulligan Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Giorgio Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Angela Bassett Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Pamella Roland with jewelry from Aficionado, Suzanne Kalane and Effy.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In De Beers jewelry.

Bradley Cooper Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Louis Vuitton.

Nicholas Braun Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Dior Men with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Colman Domingo Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Valentino with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Tom Holland Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Prada.

Reese Witherspoon Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In CELINE By Hedi Slimane with Tiffany & Co. Jewelry.

Ava Phillippe Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Monique Lhuillier with Christian Louboutin heels.

Keri Russell Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Stéphane Rolland couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Greta Lee Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Celine Song Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Thom Browne with Cartier jewelry.

Bel Powley Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Chanel haute couture.

Bella Ramsey Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Thom Browne.

Young Mazino Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In jewelry from Azlee, Jacob & Co. and Dries Criel.

Cillian Murphy Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Morrone Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Chanel haute couture.

Emily Blunt Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani Privé with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

John Krasinski Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Fendi couture with Jimmy Choo heels.

Lionel Boyce Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Sterling K. Brown Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Snook Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Cong Tri with Bucherer jewelry.

Billie Eilish Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Finneas Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Prada.

Ke Huy Quan Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Dior Men with jewelry from David Yurman and Vacheron Constantin.

Ariana DeBose Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Greta Gerwig Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Molly Goddard with a Tabayer clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.

Ramy Youssef Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Ronson Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Rachel Sennott Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Emerald Fennell Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bill Hader Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Kaley Cuoco Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Dior haute couture with Cartier jewelry.

Jon Hamm Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Awkwafina Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Dior haute couture.

Brit Marling Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images In Prada.

Brendan Fraser Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Lee Sung Jin Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Abby Elliott Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Kamperett with a Tyler Ellis bag, Alexandre Birman heels, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Janelle James Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Normal Silverman jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Chelsea Handler Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In Alex Perry with Jimmy Choo heels.

Ariana Greenblatt Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Chopard jewelry.

Jenny Slate Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage In Alberta Ferretti with Rahaminov jewelry.

Allison Williams Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Zuhair Murad.

Jason Segel Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tyler James Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Dior Men.

Sandra Oh Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Harbison Studio.

David Duchovny Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Ricci Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Atsuko Kudo with a Carolina Herrera clutch and Bucherer jewelry.

Kieran Culkin Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Zegna with Martin Katz jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Givenchy with Pomellato jewelry.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Jovana Louis with Beautisoles heels and Miraco jewelry.

Rufus Sewell Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Elizabeth Debicki Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Oscar de la Renta, Betsey Johnson heels, and Christian Dior jewelry

Dominic Sessa Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.

Alison Oliver Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Loewe.

Matt Bomer Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Fantasia Barrino Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo heels.

Matty Matheson Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Monsoori with Norman Silverman and Graziela jewelry.

Abby Ryder Fortson Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Chris Perfetti Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dan Levy Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

JaNae Collins Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Paul Giamatti Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Gael García Bernal Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Mandy Moore Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo heels.

Jessica Williams Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Cara Jade Myers Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Petar Petrov.

Yorgos Lanthimos Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Dior Men.

Calista Flockhart Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In jewelry from Mindi Mond, Rahaminov Diamonds and Nicole Rose.

Alden Ehrenreich Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jimmy Choo shoes.

Rebecca Romijn Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic In Pamella Roland with a Zaam bag and Ricagno heels.

Archie Madekwe Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton with Cartier jewelry.

Jennifer Aniston Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage In De Beers jewelry.

Brett Goldstein Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jonathan Bailey Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Givenchy.

Maria Bello Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Falguni Shane Peacock with jewelry from State Property, Rahaminov and White Space.

Juno Temple Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Givenchy.

Tony Shalhoub Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Aja Naomi King Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Oscar de la Renta with Jimmy Choo heels.

Seth Rogen Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Dior Men.

Joseph Lee Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

James Marsden Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sophia Di Martino Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Madekwe Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Balmain with Paul Andrew heels.

David Oyelowo

Henry Winkler Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Will Ferrell Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Karen Pittman Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abigail Spencer Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Justin Theroux Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association In Saint Laurent with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Jasmine Cephas Jones Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Tom Hiddleston Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Joe Keery Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meg Ryan Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Devery Jacobs Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bach Mai.

Lamorne Morris Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Wrist Aficionado jewelry.