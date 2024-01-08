This Barbie wears Schiaparelli. On Sunday evening, Dua Lipa stepped out to the annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles wearing a custom look designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry that will have you doing a double take.

Dua’s dress featured a black velvet, strapless bustier complete with corset-style detailing running along the back. The main focus, though, was the series of embroidered gilded bones (fabricated in gold and diamonds, nonetheless) that lined the bodice of the piece. The design detail created the imitation of human anatomy (a signature of the Italian house) and made for quite the impact as the singer hit the event’s step and repeat.

Elsa Schiaparelli famously created the original “Skeleton Dress” back in the late 1930s along with the help of surrealist Salvador Dalí—and this glammed-up, mermaid-style version seems to be yet another in the laundry list of Roseberry’s interpretations of the iconic silhouette. He previously reimagined Schiaparelli’s famous design for other celebrities and in several of his most recent collections. Dua’s, though, was unique in both its glitzy ornamentation and the mermaid-esque shape.

A touch of drama was delivered to the remainder dress via a voluminous bustle skirt and slight train. From there, Dua slipped into Jimmy Choo shoes and went with a pared-back beauty look and a chic, slicked hair style. Of course, things wouldn’t be complete without some accessories to match. Dua delivered in the form of an archival Tiffany & Co. necklace, from 1962, in gold and platinum with yellow beryl, topaz quartz and diamonds.

It’s a big night for Barbie at the first major awards show of the season. The blockbuster film is nominated for several categories including Best Picture and Best Performance by an Actress (Margot Robbie). Dua is up for Best Original Song with her smash hit, “Dance the Night Away.” Naturally, she’s worn the perfect ensemble to do exactly that.