Whether it’s literal royalty, Hollywood greats, or pop girls, we always enjoy when two Queens come together to maximize, as the saying goes, their joint slay. But perhaps no one outside of Dua Lipa has orchestrated more (or noteworthy) high-profile moments over the past few weeks. After meeting up with her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie in New York City last month, Dua has switched coasts (and pal professions) as she spent some time with Adele in Los Angeles.

The “Houdini” singer stepped out to The Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment event where, before greeting her fellow Brit, she showed off a chic LBD. The column shape of the piece was fairly simple, but we paid particular attention to the dress’ two statement details—the lengthy side slit and glossy belt that was part of the bodice. The slit went all the way from the hemline to just below Dua’s waist while the belt featured gold accents and a large, square buckle. Dua styled the piece rather minimally with wavy hair, sheer tights, black heels, and sculptural gold rings.

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Adele, who skipped out on the step and repeat, opted for a custom Schiaparelli pinstripe power suit that featured edgy safety pin detailing at the lapels and gold statement buttons. The 35-year-old rounded out her look with elegant Hollywood waves, dewy glam, and baroque-style earrings. The pair not only shared a sweet moment inside the event where Adele was being honored. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele sang Dua’s praises.

“I’m also very excited that Dua Lipa is back,” the singer explained. “When I first ever heard, ‘I’ve got new rules, I count ’em’ — that song (“New Rules”), I remember saying to my manager, ‘Whoa.’ I was like, ‘She should be the next big pop girl.’ And she is. I’m so excited she’s back.”

Dua returned the praise as she was interviewed by reporters at the event. “She’s our British Queen, I just love her,” she said. “I’m just such a fan of her music, she’s got the most beautiful voice and her lyrics have always been so touching to me. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to,” adding “I’m always fanning over Adele. That’s my Queen.”