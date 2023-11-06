Twitter has long heralded the power of two Queens coming together to maximize their joint slay. Such a moment, though, is usually reserved for meetings between, say, two certain pop stars—like when Taylor Swift and Beyoncé walked the “Eras Tour” concert film red carpet together. Well, on Monday, two actual Queens (Letizia of Spain and Margrethe of Denmark) maximized their joint slay, and style, during an appearance.

Queen Letizia and her husband, King Felipe VI, arrived to Copenhagen on Monday to mark the start of a three day state visit that will “serve to highlight and strengthen bilateral ties and relations between the two countries,” per the palace. After touching down in the Danish capital, Letizia showed off her effortless travel style. The Royal stepped out in slim black pants, a coordinating trench coat, and a textured neon green blazer. Letizia has never shied away from color, and it turned out that the splash of citrus would be just a warm for what she had in store for later in the day.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

The Spaniard then made her way to greet her Danish counterpart in a wool trench coat that she belted at the waist. Once inside, the stylish Royal unveiled a simple siren red dress in a shade slightly lighter than her cherry red stilettos. Margrethe, who recently worked as a costume and production designer on a Netflix dramedy, had her own fun with color blocking too. The Dane opted for a peplum-style jacket, adorned with large buttons and a silver brooch, and a coordinating below-the-knee skirt. She also went with a matching feathered top hat and rounded out the look with a pair of black kitten heels.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the evening, the pair switched into their most elaborate wears of the day for a banquet at Christiansborg Castle. They each went with dramatic hues, this time in slightly darker shades, for their ball gowns. Letizia paired hers with a blue sash and a diamond tiara while Margrethe incorporated an emerald crown, earrings, and a stack of glitzy necklaces into her ensemble. All that’s to say, these two Queens know how to maximize their joint slay.