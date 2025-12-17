Tailoring has been loosening its seams for decades. And perhaps no piece of tailoring better defines that evolution than the classic Chanel suit, a silhouette that’s been wholly reimagined by its new creative director, Matthieu Blazy. Dua Lipa, someone who never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices, is entirely on board with that vision.

Out tending to business in Mexico City, Dua slipped into a decisively modern twist on Coco Chanel’s signature=. Gone are the heritage tweeds—instead, Dua’s suit (the opening look from the maison’s spring 2026 show) is rendered in a dark check fabric that one might find on a businessman. Her suit jacket is designed with sculpted, padded shoulders, too-long sleeves, and an up-turned black collar. It also features two gold buttons placed at an angle and a cropped hemline with distressed edges. She paired the jacket not with a trademark Chanel skirt, but instead with low-slung trousers that sat loosely on her waist.

The singer and her stylist Lorenzo Posocco sourced the set straight from debut Chanel show, presented during Paris Fashion Week in October. The designer offered several riffs on classic Chanel-isms, which have been a favorite of the fashion set both on and off the red carpet.

Dua and Posocco made alterations to the runway styling, mainly opting against scrunching the jackets sleeves. They substituted classic Chanel mules and Blazy’s distorted flap bag for sleek high heels and an east-west shoulder accessory.

Dua has been on a tailored and runway streak of late. Last week in New York, the star embraced logomania in a head-to-toe Gucci monogram skirt, boots, and blouse by Demna. She really means business.