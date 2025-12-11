Dua Lipa Is the Head Librarian of Logomania

Pop goddess Dua Lipa isn’t afraid of a little excess. That includes monograms and logos, too.

On Wednesday in New York City, the pop star hosted a live recording of her Service95 book club at the Chelsea Hotel to discuss Mark Ronson’s new memoir, Night People: How To Be a DJ in ’90s New York City. Perhaps meant as her version of librarian dressing, Dua slipped into a motif-laden set that was easily identifiable given its head-to-toe “GG” monogram. It was from Demna’s Gucci spring 2026 collection, of course.

Dua started off with a silk twill pussy bow blouse that featured cuffed long sleeves and a draped neck tie. The monogram play didn’t end there. She wore a flared, tea-length skirt which was long enough to create a seamless transition between her pointed, knee-high boots. To accessorize, Dua tapped into two of Gucci’s hero items: the cult-favorite Jackie bag and an interlocking “GG” belt, both coated in monogram, no less.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua has never been one to whisper with her style. These past few weeks alone, she’s worn everything from snakeskin-embossed trench coats while out with her fiancé, Callum Turner, to iridescent lavender corset tops with exposed lace bras. She’s also taken a liking to one cheetah print bag by Maison Margiela, in particular. But with its all-over print, Dua’s logomania moment on Wednesday was one of her most blatantly anti-“Quiet Luxury” looks yet.

Dua wrapped up her 92-date Radical Optimism tour on December 5 after nearly an entire year on the road. Perhaps that’s why she gravitated toward a look with minimal styling needs. After months of glitzy stage costumes and elaborate, cool girl off-duty looks, the allure of already-assembled monogram was hard to resist.