Dua Lipa Is the Head Librarian of Logomania
Pop goddess Dua Lipa isn’t afraid of a little excess. That includes monograms and logos, too.
On Wednesday in New York City, the pop star hosted a live recording of her Service95 book club at the Chelsea Hotel to discuss Mark Ronson’s new memoir, Night People: How To Be a DJ in ’90s New York City. Perhaps meant as her version of librarian dressing, Dua slipped into a motif-laden set that was easily identifiable given its head-to-toe “GG” monogram. It was from Demna’s Gucci spring 2026 collection, of course.
Dua started off with a silk twill pussy bow blouse that featured cuffed long sleeves and a draped neck tie. The monogram play didn’t end there. She wore a flared, tea-length skirt which was long enough to create a seamless transition between her pointed, knee-high boots. To accessorize, Dua tapped into two of Gucci’s hero items: the cult-favorite Jackie bag and an interlocking “GG” belt, both coated in monogram, no less.
Dua has never been one to whisper with her style. These past few weeks alone, she’s worn everything from snakeskin-embossed trench coats while out with her fiancé, Callum Turner, to iridescent lavender corset tops with exposed lace bras. She’s also taken a liking to one cheetah print bag by Maison Margiela, in particular. But with its all-over print, Dua’s logomania moment on Wednesday was one of her most blatantly anti-“Quiet Luxury” looks yet.
Dua wrapped up her 92-date Radical Optimism tour on December 5 after nearly an entire year on the road. Perhaps that’s why she gravitated toward a look with minimal styling needs. After months of glitzy stage costumes and elaborate, cool girl off-duty looks, the allure of already-assembled monogram was hard to resist.