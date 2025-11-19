Dua Lipa Goes Full Y2K Party Girl in a 2-for-1 “Going Out” Top

Part of the appeal of a “going out” top is that it does all the work. It’s such a statement that the rest of the outfit practically styles itself. Dua Lipa, patron saint of the disco dressing, knows this better than anyone.

Seen in Rio de Janiero, Brazil yesterday in between Radical Optimism shows, Dua stepped out to dinner in a bustier that recalled the club-wear of the early 2000s—but done with a twist. She wore a lavender corset from the It Girl-loved label, Fanci Club. It packed a double punch with its lacy red bra top sewn directly over a lavender bustier.

In keeping with the spirit of the millennial-favorite “going out” top, she slipped on a pair of humble indigo jeans that sat low on her waist to balance out the look.

Dilson Silva / BACKGRID

Never one to miss an accessory moment, Dua styled her look with a trio of signature pieces. Her lavender Jimmy Choo mules added a matching element, while her Maison Margiela cheetah bag brought an unexpected print to the ensemble. The top-handle bag has been a recent favorite of the star, having last worn it while out during New York Fashion in September. To finish, Dua sported a stack of gold Martha Calvo necklaces and went with an unfussy beauty look to match.

Throughout her current tour, Dua has taken the opportunity in between concerts to have some serious fun with her style. She’s worn everything from modest bullet bras to scholarly outerwear and, just over the weekend, a leopard micro-mini dress with cherry red sandals.

Last night, the star offered a refreshingly simple formula to deploy on a night out: pair your fanciest top with your most casual bottoms, then punctuate the look with a statement accessory or two.