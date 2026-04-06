For Dua Lipa, eclectic and eye-catching fashion isn’t just for the red carpet. The star’s longtime affinity for colorful, printed, and embellished looks is key to her off-duty style, as demonstrated in her latest post on Instagram.

Before stepping out in New York City, Dua posed for a mirror selfie in a charcoal pinstriped blazer over an open white button-up shirt and black tank top. The trio was layered with an asymmetric leopard-print skirt from The Attico, resulting in an instant mix of prints for an eclectic punk feel. The star finished her outfit with a set of Alexander McQueen’s black leather knee-high Birdee boots, as well as oversize dark sunglasses and two gleaming Bulgari rings.

However, the greatest fashion statement came from Dua’s handbag: a golden yellow Louis Vuitton Speedy satchel. (To be exact, she carried the French brand’s P9 Bandouliere 25 style, featuring a slightly smaller silhouette than its original Speedy duffel bag.) Complete with Vuitton’s signature monogram print, Dua’s accessory added a burst of sunny color that nodded to the brand’s heritage while remaining bold and whimsical—and, dare we say, radically optimistic. Now, our only question is if she borrowed the bag from fiancé Callum Turner—who also happens to be a Vuitton model and ambassador.

Dua’s bag actually comes from Vuitton’s men’s collection, currently under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams. He’s updated the men’s line with distinct themes and a fixture on bold, colorful dressing. In fact, the Speedy was the first Vuitton bag style that Williams revamped in 2023, in tonal colors like yellow, red, blue, and green as well as coordinating Damier-print versions. Since then, the style has been carried by a wave of fashion-forward stars, like Rihanna, Lisa, Zara Larsson, and Elsa Hosk, making Dua the latest to join the Speedy crew.

With spring around the corner, we’re already anticipating more colorful high-voltage looks from Dua—whether she’s onstage or off-duty.