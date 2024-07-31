Just days after being crowned as Louis Vuitton’s newest House Ambassador, Blackpink’s Lisa is already carrying one of the French brand’s holy grail accessories. For her latest off-duty look, Lisa sported a pair of Chrome Hearts jeans and a ’00s-era LV duffle that would make even the most serious of fashion hypebeasts jealous.

Lisa started off her look with a cropped long sleeve top. She paired the midriff-baring piece with white sneakers and mid-wash pants that featured Chrome Hearts’s signature cross logo. But, at her side, it was a Louis Vuitton “Monogramoflauge” speedy bag that did most of the heavy lifting. Lisa’s accessory overlayed the brand’s iconic monogram print with off-white and army green camouflage. The rapper then co-signed the bag charm trend by dressing up her rare duffle with several vibrant keychains.

The accessory, of course, is part of Louis Vuitton’s 2008 collaboration with the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The bag was an instant hit among the ’00s street style crowd and even the brand’s current menswear artistic director, Pharrell Williams, has referenced the “Monogramoflauge” print in both his ready-to-wear and accessory offerings.

@lalalalisa_m

But, like the multi-color pieces Murakami designed for LV way back in the early aughts, the camouflage collection has since been discontinued. And, subsequently, it will run you a pretty penny on the secondhand market. The same speedy version Lisa can fetch upwards of $10,000 now.

Although Lisa’s LV ambassador status was only confirmed this month, the star has been showing inklings of her brand allegiances over the past few months. Back in April, Lisa digged even deeper into the house’s archives. She wore an “Alma PM” top handle grafiti bag that debuted during Marc Jacobs’s spring 2001 collection. The black and white accessory was designed in collaboration with Stephen Sprouse. For a more recent, but similarly holy grail, moment, Lisa showed off a pumpkin-shaped clutch from Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Yayoi Kusama line. The rapper has also dipped into the brand’s ready-to-wear archives, too, by sporting a sci-fi look from Nicholas Ghesquière’s 2017 resort collection.

Now, with her ambassador status by her side, there’s no telling as to what Louis Vuitton treasure Lisa will pull out next.