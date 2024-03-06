It is Lisa’s Louis Vuitton world and we’re just living in it. After staging a surprise appearance on the front row of the brand’s runway show last night, the star showed off another statement look courtesy of designer Nicolas Ghesquière. The K-pop star shared her latest fashion moment to her Instagram story on Tuesday, switching from her show outfit’s hot pants to a cut-out dress.

Her dress originally debuted on the Louis Vuitton runway in Brazil as part of the label’s 2017 resort collection. The multi-colored piece was basically a futuristic twist on the classic maxi dress, arriving with silver snaps and slit details along the hemline. Lisa has long been a Celine girl but, recently, she’s taken a real liking to Louis Vuitton—while her outfit was not a “vintage” pull per say, accessing the archives of any brand is a feat in and of itself. Let alone Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton.

Lisa styled her look, which she seems to have worn for a post-show dinner, with a circular black and white bag and ankle boots both courtesy of the French brand.

@lalalalisa_m

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the night on Tuesday, Lisa pleasantly shocked the fashion world when she stepped out to the Louis Vuitton catwalk on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. No official news have been confirmed regarding Lisa’s brand allegiance (she’s been a Celine ambassador since 2020) but she looked right at home in LV.

The rapper sported a multi-colored floral jacket that she topped off with a white crop top and tiny leather hot pants. Styling was high-impact, too, with sheer over-the-knee stockings and a gold monogram clutch.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Lisa appeared to tease her attendance prior to the show by sharing her invitation, she might have been sending some hints a few days before. The rapper paid a visit to the Singapore stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour where she showed off a Marc Jacobs-era Louis Vuitton bag.

@lalalalisa_m

The ladies of Blackpink have been making some major fashion moves in recent days. In addition to Lisa’s love-letter to Louis Vuitton, Jisoo was just announced as the new face of British label Self-Portrait a few days after she kicked off PFW at the Dior show. Rosé and Jennie also dazzled in Paris at Saint Laurent and Chanel, respectively.