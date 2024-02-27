Sheer fabric is going absolutely nowhere. Today, guests attending Anthony Vaccarello’s fall 2024 collection for Saint Laurent were almost as naked as the clothes presented on the runway, something that Blackpink’s Rosé took to heart with her risky show look. The K-pop sensation and longtime Saint Laurent ambassador stepped out to the Parisian spectacle wearing a gauzy brown look from the French brand’s spring 2024 collection.

Her chocolate brown ensemble was daring, yes, but it also turned out to be one of the more tame outfits of the night—ironically, both on and off the catwalk where Vaccarello presented barely-there minis and lots of exposed undergarments. Rosé’s blouse, which she layered with a black bra, featured extra long bell sleeves and ruched detailing along the bodice. The princess-style of her top then moved down into a see-through maxi skirt that finished off with a ruffled hemline.

Rosé has always been one of the edgier dressers amongst the Blackpink ladies so, fittingly, she topped off this very whimsy sheer number with some high-gloss accessories. The star paired her matching Saint Laurent pieces with black square-framed sunglasses, sleek sling back heels, and a pillbox shoulder bag.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the show venue, Rosé buddied up next to Lily Collins, Charlotte Rampling, and Kate Moss on the front row. Interestingly, Moss (arguably, the Godmother of sheer dressing) opted for an oversized fur coat, a supermodel red lip, and black stilettos instead of some sort of see-through moment.

Judging by Saint Laurent’s front row, it’s likely that sheer is not escaping celebrity dressing for a long, long time. Thankfully, Vaccarello and his stylish guests presented plenty of inspiration for the crowd who’s not afraid to flash some (or lots) of skin within their style.

Other A-listers also got in on the sheer memo in just about every conceivable manner possible. Zoë Kravitz and Lila Moss took a more toned-down approach in a fitted bodycon number and a backless gown, respectively. Olivia Wilde had likely the most risuqé moment of the night as she stepped out in a nipple-baring bodysuit that she matched with a cargo maxi skirt. Rosé’s show outfit turned out to be the perfect happy medium—enough edge from an exposed bra and some sheer fabric coupled with a dreamy silhouette fit for a K-pop princess.