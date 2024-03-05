Lisa’s Louis Vuitton era is upon us. Today, the K-pop sensation staged a surprise appearance (more on that, later) for the French brand’s fall runway presentation during the final day of Paris Fashion Week. Of course, Lisa showcased the very best of her signature style on Tuesday, stepping out in a floral, multi-color jacket that she edged up with Kristen Stewart’s favorite bottoms: hot pants.

The musician paired her leather shorts, which functioned more as briefs, with sheer thigh-high stockings and matching black stilettos. Lisa left her longline coat unbuttoned which allowed for the white crop top and pendant necklace underneath to really come into focus.

Now, you might be thinking: why is Lisa, a front row regular, attending Louis Vuitton’s show a surprise? Well, the star actually has longstanding ties to another LVMH-owned French label. She’s been an ambassador for Hedi Slimane’s Celine since 2020, becoming a reliable Fashion Week staple and a lead in the brand’s various campaigns. Though, Lisa’s attendance in Paris came with no official news regarding the state of her brand allegiance.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slimane’s Rock and Roll tastes do mesh well with Lisa’s cool girl style but Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière is no stranger to dressing A-list stars. His sci-fi-meets-glam genre of fashion would definitely be an interesting evolution in Lisa’s wardrobe, something that she showcased with the styling of her outfit. She offset the intricacies of her coat with a monogram gold clutch and sported her signature bang hairstyle with a few wispy pieces left undone for good measure.

It’s fitting that Lisa closed out Paris Fashion Week as her Blackpink bandmates just so happened to bookend proceedings this season. Jisoo kicked things off in a ladylike look on the first day of happenings for Dior followed by Rosé who offered a princess-worthy take on sheer fashion over at Saint Laurent. Today, human Chanel Jennie jumpstarted her morning with an appearance at Virgine Viard’s fall show. And, now, Lisa has put the cherry on top of the Blackpink quartet at Louis Vuitton.