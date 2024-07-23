Blackpink's Lisa Named Newest Louis Vuitton Ambassador

It’s been a big few weeks for Blackpink’s Lisa. The K-pop star is coming off the high of her recent solo release, “Rockstar,” enjoying the ecstatic response to news of Blackpink’s forthcoming reunion, and now, she has even more to celebrate. Louis Vuitton has announced that the Thai-born singer is the brand’s newest house ambassador, joining a very stable that also includes Zendaya and Emma Stone.

"I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a House Ambassador,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections. “She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling. She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey.”

Lisa at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2024 show in March. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Previously, Lisa (whose full name is Lalisa Manobal) was an ambassador for Celine, another LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand. Lisa was highly supportive of Hedi Slimane’s work, often attending house events and even walking in Celine’s women’s winter 2022 presentation. But then, signs emerged that something was brewing between Louis Vuitton and Lisa. It began with her appearance at the brand’s fall/winter 2024 show back in March. Following the presentation, Lisa started wearing Louis Vuitton on the regular, showing off her wares like an “Alma PM” top handle bag from Marc Jacobs’s spring 2001 collection for the brand, which featured a collab with the late American designer, Stephen Sprouse. The final hint came with the release of the singer’s latest single, “Rockstar,” her first in three years. The track features that lyric, “Tight dress, LV sent it / Oh shit, Lisa reppin’.”

@lalalalisa_m

It’s a great time for Louis Vuitton to board the Lalisa bandwagon. Not only did “Rockstar” debut at number four on the Billboard Global 200 chart, the video has over 122 million views on YouTube. Plus, it was just announced on Sunday that Blackpink will officially reunite under YG Entertainment, with new music and a world tour coming in 2025.

Before that, though, Lisa is set to make her acting debut in The White Lotus season three, set in Thailand. No word yet on what role she will play in the third installment of the highly popular Max series, but at the very least we can now predict what brand she will wear on the red carpet for the premiere.