Lalisa is so back. Last night, the K-pop star released a fashion-fueled music video for her latest single “Rockstar,” which happens to be her first solo project in over three years. And boy, was it worth the wait.

The visual, directed by Henry Schofield and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, was filmed in Bangkok as an homage to Lisa’s native Thailand. Lisa kicks things off solo, standing in the center of a brightly-lit street while wearing a criss-cross bra top, star-shaped earrings, and black moto bottoms styled with layers of silver-stud belts. The rapper then switches scenes (and ‘fits) and is suddenly backdropped by dozens of dancers. For this portion of the video, in between lyrics like “Make your favorite singer wanna rap/‘Lisa can you teach me Japanese?’” she slipped into an edgy look from Dion Lee’s fall 2024 runway show. Lisa sported a graphic white and black halter top paired with distressed baggy jeans.

Lisa’s Dion Lee look also featured a quasi-train detail that extended from the singer’s oversized bottoms.

YouTube

The music video then transitions back to the bustling streets of Bangkok where Lisa, once again, pulled out some extra, extra large pants. Sensing a theme here? She paired low-rise bottoms that featured layers of patchwork denim with a black bandeau top designed in the shape of a star. She also wore a brown shrug atop her shoulders and went all in on “Rockstar” glam with shimmery eye makeup and streaks of neon blue in her hair.

Lisa has always been one to experiment when it comes to her style, but her latest visual just might be some of her most risqué fashion moments to date.

YouTube

After switching between scenes, Lisa wraps up her video in a futuristic look from the Paris-based brand Dawei Studio. She performed her signature high-energy choreography while wearing a silver foil corset top and matching parachute pants.

Lisa first teased “Rockstar” earlier in June through a short TikTok snippet. If Lisa’s first solo single, 2021’s “Lalisa,” is anything to go by, her latest song is sure to break records. Lisa made history with “Lalisa” when it became the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Lisa isn’t just a “Rockstar.” She’s the “Rockstar.”