Oh, Lisa is so back. Today, the Blackpink megastar continued to tease a new era within her solo career by way of a short snippet posted shared to her TikTok account. In true form, the video also served as a moment for Lisa to show off her edgy-meets-feminine fashion sense.

Backdropped by heavy synth beat—likely a portion of an unreleased track—Lisa sported a cropped white t-shirt that she paired with a micro-mini skirt. Lisa’s pale pink Louis Vuitton scarf, which she styled as a belt, added a coquette-ish touch to things while her knee-high heel boots continued the racer feel of her skirt. Lisa topped off her outfit with statement black shades, a tousled hairdo, and her go-to bedazzled Diesel bag.

The teaser, in which Lisa could be heard whispering “Baby, I'm a rockstar” at the end, comes nearly three years after she made her solo debut with the two singles “Lalisa” and “Money.” The latter song set a Guinness World Record as the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. The rapper also collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan thee Stallion on “SG” in 2021.

Earlier this month, the singer sent Blinks into a frenzy when she shared pre-save links for an unnamed project to her Instagram stories. The teaser simply read, “Coming soon: LISA.” Clearly, a Lisa’s new era is imminent.

The buzz also follows months-long contract negotiations between Lisa, her Blackpink bandmates, and the entertainment company YG Entertainment. Following a series of K-Drama level developments, Lisa (as well as Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé) all split from YG to pursue their solo endeavors at the tail end of 2023. In April, after forming her own artist management company Lloud, Lisa signed on to the label RCA Records, striking a deal that will allow the Thai rapper to retain ownership of her master recordings.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family, and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” she said in a statement at the time. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”