Blackpink’s Lisa is in her Louis Vuitton era. But not just any old Louis Vuitton—archival Louis Vuitton, specifically. Today, the star continued her fascination with everything LV by showing off a holy grail accessory from the brand’s early aughts collaboration with the late American designer, Stephen Sprouse.

Lisa sported the “Alma PM” top handle bag that debuted as part of Marc Jacobs’ spring 2001 collection for Louis Vuitton. Her mini bag, this one with silver hardware, was designed with Sprouse’s signature, black and white graffiti detailing. From there, Lisa added even more of a flair to her vintage accessory. She styled her bag with a green sweater and matching party skirt, both from Miu Miu, and rounded everything out with a longline coat from The Row.

Louis Vuitton has had plenty of high-profile collaborations over the years—from Takashi Murakami to Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman to Jeff Koons. But the Sprouse collection was the first collaboration under Jacobs’ tenure and naturally holds a special place amongst fashion’s in-crowd. They’re also few and far between on vintage and secondhand markets. Which makes Lisa’s pull all the more impressive.

Lisa’s Louis Vuitton streak didn’t end there. She also posed with another one of the brand’s cult accessories, this one, from their more recent 2023 collaboration with Yayoi Kusama. Lisa showcased the “Pumpkin Bag,” a yellow leather monogram satchel inspired by the Japanese artist’s famous gourd sculpture at Naoshima Island.

Since staging a surprise appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show back in March, Lisa has gone all in on the French brand—which is quite notable given that she’s been a longtime Celine girl. During her Paris trip, she also dipped into the archives of the brand’s current womenswear designer, Nicolas Ghesquière, by wearing a cut-out dress from the 2017 resort collection.

Judging by her mix of vintage and more current pieces, it seems as though Lisa must be building some sort of Louis Vuitton archive for herself (or, she really just enjoys an LV mini). She also sported a glittery mini bag for her recent birthday celebration as well as a silver shoulder bag.

And now, with a rare Stephen Sprouse accessory under her belt, there’s no telling what Louis Vuitton gem Lisa will pull out next—though we’d certainly suggest one of the Richard Prince spring 2008 speedy bags if she wants to keep going down the vintage route.